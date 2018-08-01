Moore: The Timberwolves (Still) Have One Of The Best Young Cores In The League

Two summers ago, when Tom Thibodeau took the head gig in Minnesota, a primary motivation of his undoubtedly looked something like this: The Wolves have the best — or one of the best — young cores in the NBA. Where better to start fresh?

While Thibodeau may have evolved the identity of that pubescent group into something that looks very similar to his old Chicago Bulls teams (which, as an aside, might have been the actual primary motivation), the upside of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins — and the now-departed Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn — hinted at a very high ceiling. Something worth jumping at. Yet, somehow, only 24 months later, that glimmer of that narrative seems to have faded. Public perception suggests that this group is at or near their ceiling.

But that’s silly. With Towns still a ripe 22 years old and Wiggins only one year his senior — not to mention the 22-year-old Tyus Jones — this narrative is unfair. Hope springs eternal in youth, people. Sure, there are arguments to be made that Thibodeau’s tactical measures and the utilization of his roster may be somewhat limiting but to suggest they are capped out is living with your head buried in pessimism.

That’s why this tweet from Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer was particularly jarring.

Which duo would you rather have? — Jonathan Tjarks (@JonathanTjarks) July 30, 2018

(For the record: Tjarks doesn’t believe this is a fair question, he just thought the results would be interesting.)

The results are certainly interesting. As this article goes up for publication, the still-evolving pole suggests that nearly two-thirds of NBA Twitter — Tjarks is a national writer — not local to Phoenix — think Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton would be a better duo to have than Towns and Wiggins.

What exactly a “better duo” means requires a bit of semantic parsing but, regardless, the only real argument that can be made for the Suns pair is financial. Right?

Yes, Wiggins’ deal is tough but I don’t know if the nearly 10,000 people who voted know that Booker just signed a deal for $10 million more than Wiggins did last summer. Sure, scouting or eye test-driven arguments can be made for Booker over Wiggins as a player — which I would agree with — but, statistically, Booker’s production is in a similar tier to Wiggins’.

Didn't realize how close these two are. D. Booker: 29.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 4.9 REB, 2.8 3P, 1.6 STL/BLK per 100 poss, .542 TS%, -1.8 BPM, .045 WS/48, 14.7 PER A. Wiggins thru 3 yrs: 28.6 PTS, 3 AST, 5.7 REB, 1.1 3P, 2.1 STL/BLK per 100 poss, .532 TS%, -2.4 BPM, .056 WS/48, 15.7 PER https://t.co/unkvPDBXog — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 9, 2018

And then you have Towns versus Ayton. While Towns’ defensive game is a slowly improving mess, to disregard his offense and suggest that Ayton — inherently a risk because, well, he hasn’t played in the NBA yet — is even close as an asset just doesn’t have much logic to it. Only Steph Curry was a more efficient shooter than Towns last season when measured by true shooting percentage.

If an actual general manager was posed with this question, the conversation starts and stops with Towns being far-and-away the best player of the four listed. They take Towns. Next question. Just as Giannis Antetokounmpo and any one of Thon Maker, Donte DiVincenzo or even Sterling Brown would be a superior “duo” to any team that didn’t have two young superstars — which is every team other than Philadelphia and maybe Boston, if we draw the “young” line at Antetokounmpo’s age (24 this season).

This got me thinking: The Wolves have a better young core than the Suns, but what about the rest of the league?

The Ten Best ‘Young Cores’ In The League

Let’s define a “young core” as each team’s three best players — adding one so Tyus Jones gets some love — who will be in their 24-or-younger season (as defined by basketball-reference.com) this year.

Cream Of The Crop: Sixers, Celtics, Bucks

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric: While Antetokounmpo is the most productive player in the league under-24 (he was 5th in player efficiency rating last season, only trailing James Harden, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Curry), Embiid is right up there. Another year to develop and diversify the ways in which the big man affects the games is likely to be a windfall for Philadelphia. Somehow, Embiid has only played 102 games in his NBA career — 310 fewer than Antetokounmpo.

Simmons is also the best number two from any of these young cores and Saric has found a way to fit in around two very unique players. Embiid’s max deal kicks in this season but Simmons and Saric are still on rookie scale deals for two more years.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart: To have Smart as the third-best young piece on a team (arguably fourth if you love Terry Rozier) is crazy. Did you know that Smart is less than a year older than Wiggins?

While I don’t fall in the group that is certain that Tatum is the next Kobe Bryant and on his way to multiple MVPs, his production in high-leverage situations as a rookie cannot be overlooked. And Jaylen Brown (rightfully) would probably be upset with me for crowning Ben Simmons as the best, young second option out there.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, Donte DiVincenzo: Maker and DiVincenzo are probably the two least impressive names on this entire list but Antetokounmpo is so good that he buoys this group. Not only does his relative youth suggest that more is to come, the pieces that have surrounded him — notably coaches — have had more of a limiting factor than benefit in his first five seasons. And he’s prevailed admirably. Mike Budenholzer could elevate him to a new and higher plane.

The Great But Expensive: Nuggets, Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray: This season, Jokic and Harris will combine to earn $41 million and that number will swell up to $51 million by 2021-22. Sure, this is inherently limiting for future spending but when good players rookie deals end they get paid. Gotta do it. Fortunately, Murray has two years left on his rookie deal making the triumvirate a bargain for less than half of the cap. Murray, at 21 years old, is arguably already the best third-option in any of these trios.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Tyus Jones: It’s a similar financial story to Denver for Minnesota, but a little more expensive given that Wiggins earns about $10 million more a year than Harris. And Towns will be around $8 million more a year than Jokic on his next deal if he makes an All-NBA team this season — a more likely than not proposition given Towns’ positional distinction. But Jones is a bargain like Murray and only one year older. Unfortunately, this puts Jones in the final year of his contract. Retaining Jones will be tough for the Wolves, particularly if Jimmy Butler decides to stay in Minnesota.

On The Brink: Lakers, Knicks

Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma: While none of the Lakers youngins are surefire stars in the way Jokic or Towns are, the depth of L.A.’s youth entices. It would be shocking if at least one of Ingram, Ball or Kuzma don’t become a star in the next five years. Three valuable dice rolls whose odds just increased — I think? — by their team signing the best player in the game. Also, three very tradeable assets with a combined eight years left on rookie scale deals.

Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox: This grouping is similar to the Wolves and Nuggets as — a healthy — Porzingis belongs in the same tier as Jokic and Towns. Ntilikina and Knox are certainly a departure in current value from Wiggins, Jones, Harris, and Murray. But given that Ntilikina turned 20 last week and that Knox doesn’t turn 19 until next week, they hint at value coming. Porzingis is the real gem here and his intrigue is what places the Knicks in this conversation.

Intriguing But Lacking Star Power: Raptors, Magic, Suns

OG Anunoby, Fred Van Vleet, Pascal Siakam: While the Raptors are extremely unlikely to ever hand the reigns to any of these three players, the three young Raptors have already achieved, as a group, as much as any of these players — save Boston and Philadelphia.

While Anunoby started three-quarters of Toronto’s games he deserves some of the credit that Van Vleet and Siakam warrant for what was an elite bench last season. Toronto had the best bench — when measured by aggregated net-rating — in 2017-18 by a sizeable margin (1.5 points per 100 possessions). Also: all three players will be making less than the league’s average player salary through 2019-20.

Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba: While the Anunoby, Van Vleet, Siakam triad will almost certainly be more impactful than Orlando’s three big, long and uber-athletic 20-somethings, placing them in the same tier as Toronto is a bet on upside. Gordon has already flashed enough in his first four seasons to earn a $76 million contract to suggest he is headed for possible stardom. And for the other two, ridiculous measurables glean a possibility of something special — particularly when paired together. Isaac was the most impressive player I watched in Las Vegas at summer league. Part of that comes from a pretty jarring juxtaposition on his rather dismal performance as a rookie but he and Bamba both got me excited to tune into Magic games this fall. And that’s saying something.

Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Miles Bridges: The Phoenix group that outvoted Minnesota on Tjarks’ pole falls in the final spot of the top-10 for me — a hair above the Chicago Bulls (Lauri Markannen, Zach LaVine, Jabari Parker).

My reasoning comes from a bit of cheating by also considering Josh Jackson, Elie Okobo and — to a lesser extent — Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender. Chicago also has Kris Dunn and Wendell Carter Jr. in there 24-or-under pipeline, which is also impressive strength in youthful numbers but it’s nothing compared to Phoenix. The Suns have so many shots — even if Chriss and Bender’s are, now, muted — at hitting on multiple young players. Booker is also more proven than any of the Chicago players, but I like his upside as a modern NBA player slightly more than the also modern Markannen. And then there’s Ayton who has a massive intrigue that lies in the currently unknown. We know LaVine and Parker and it’s clear that Ayton could be more.