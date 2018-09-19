What’s the deal? Jimmy Butler reportedly requests trade from Timberwolves

That didn’t take long.

One day after a scheduled meeting between Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau, the team’s president of basketball operations and head coach, The Athletic reported that Butler has requested a trade.

The Wolves open training camp next Tuesday.

Butler, 29, was acquired from the Chicago Bulls on draft night in 2017 and was expected to play a key role in helping Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins turn the Wolves into a playoff team.

The Wolves made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2004, but Butler did not attempt to hide his frustration with his younger teammates. What’s interesting about the trade request — in addition to the fact it comes so close to training camp — is that Butler developed into an All-Star player in Chicago under Thibodeau and the initial feeling was Butler likely would sign a long-term deal to remain in Minnesota.

Butler has two years remaining on his contract but has the option to opt-out after this coming season and that’s exactly what he would do.

Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Butler has given Thibodeau a list of one-to-three teams with whom he’s open to signing an extension, in anticipation of a trade. Butler has three preferred destination for a trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Those teams include the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. All three have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent next July.

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Butler has given Minnesota a list of one-to-three teams with whom he's open to signing extension, in anticipation of trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

Less than one week before Timberwolves' training camp begins. After weeks of contemplating future in Minnesota, Butler informed Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, sources said. https://t.co/0n882h9l1t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

Tom Thibodeau has been resistant to the idea of trading Butler, we're told. With media day on Monday and training camp set to being on Tuesday, the clock is ticking. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 19, 2018