Get it right: Does Judd have to run every team in this town?

Does Judd Zulgad have to run every single team in this sports town?

Not calling up Buxton. Ticking off Towns. Drafting Carlson. Do I need to run every team in this town? — Judd Zulgad (@1500ESPNJudd) September 16, 2018

Let’s explore.

Vikings

The Vikings on Monday cut rookie kicker Daniel Carlson.

Point, Zulgad.

Judd was practically pulling out his hair when the Vikings made a trade to draft a college kicker who had just had a bad year. That’s fine if you’re building toward the future. But the rest of the Vikings team is Supe Bowl-ready, Judd argued. The pairing never made sense. Judd was loudly not in favor of it at the time. And two weeks into the season, the Vikings cut bait.

This was a First-Guess mistake by the Vikings.

Twins

The Twins have damaged a relationship with a player they hope will be a future superstar for their organization. Who knows if that damage is fixable. It defied common sense and it might all be in the name of saving a year of service time — making Byron Buxton a free agent in 2022 instead of 2021.

Judd’s not on board with that one, either. Time will tell how it plays out for Buxton and the Twins. It’s one move in a trainwreck season that would have been handled differently if Zulgad ran the show at Target Field.

Wolves

Rule No. 1 in sports. If you have a young superstar, don’t agitate him or her for reasons that don’t make sense.

Tom Thibodeau is getting the Bulls back together again. And KAT never played on the Bulls so…

I don’t know. Maybe this one will work itself out it a sensible manner that won’t set the franchise back a decade. Maybe?

Wild

We’re good here. Judd has no problems with the Wild. He’s on board with Paul Fenton’s secret plan to blow it up and rebuild for the future, despite the team’s owner making the bold claim that this would not be a rebuilding effort.

In a rare moment of forced optimism, Judd tried to explain to the radio audience last week that there was surely some good news over on the corner of 7th street and Kellogg in St. Paul. The good news, Judd said, is that the fans of the hockey team won’t need to spend money on postseason tickets this year. Saving money is good!

We think Judd was being serious.