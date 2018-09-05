Report: Wolves in pursuit of free agent Luol Deng

Sometimes the NBA surprises you and sometimes follows the exact script that you expected. Like when the Warriors win a championship or Tom Thibodeau has special interest in his former Bulls players.

The Wolves have launched their planned pursuit of @LuolDeng9, league sources say, after the veteran forward became a free agent by clearing waivers earlier this week — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 5, 2018

Deng was a member of the Lakers when LeBron James got to town but they apparently had no use for him and so they cut him. He was in the middle of a $72 million contract when the Lakers waived him, and now he’s cleared waivers, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Deng, 33, played just 1 game last season because he was stuck to the bench. The previous season — his first the Lakers — Deng averaged 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 1/2 minutes per game.