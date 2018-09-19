Zulgad: What else could go wrong? Wolves also seem to have the answer

We should have known it would end like this. Messy, ugly and so Timberwolves-like.

Just over a year after Tom Thibodeau landed his man by acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls in a draft-night trade, the All-Star reportedly demanded a trade in a meeting with the Wolves president of basketball operations and head coach.

So what about how close Thibodeau and Butler were believed to be? The fact the ordinarily gruff Thibs nearly glowed whenever he talked about Jimmy? The feeling that Butler would bring a much-needed veteran presence that would make Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins better players?

What happened to all of these things? Any attempt to explain what has gone wrong since June 22, 2017 is secondary to this: These are the Timberwolves and when in doubt something is going to go wrong.

For the short term, things also are about to get very awkward.

The Wolves open training camp on Tuesday and one would have to assume that unless Butler doesn’t show up — or is traded in less than a week — that he will be forced to reunite with a franchise and players that he wants to get away from as soon as possible.

Butler might not give a damn. This is a guy who says what he wants, mocks whom he wants and largely plays by his own rules. Thibodeau, on the other hand, finds himself in a terrible situation and almost certainly feels betrayed.

Butler, from all accounts, loved playing for Thibodeau for four seasons with the Bulls and was extremely unhappy with his new coach, Fred Hoiberg, after Thibodeau was fired. The Wolves won only 31 games in Thibodeau’s first season in Minnesota and missed the playoffs for an astounding 13th consecutive season.

But everything was right in Thibodeau’s world the night he sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen, the seventh pick in the draft, to Chicago for Butler and the Bulls’ first round selection, Justin Patton.

There were few, if any, who second-guessed the trade or thought it could backfire. Getting a star talent like Butler, seemed almost too good to be true for the young Wolves. Sure, he could opt-out of his contract after the 2018-19 season but that wouldn’t be an issue, right?

We should have known better.

The Wolves increased their victory total by 16 last season and made the playoffs by beating Denver on the last night of the regular season. But between Thibodeau’s constant sideline yelling, Butler’s complaining about his young teammates and Wiggins’ on-court aloofness, this seemed to be a joyless exercise.

It didn’t get better during the offseason as Butler, when he was heard from, seemed to enjoy sniping at his teammates on social media. Plenty wondered when Thibodeau was going to get Butler and Towns in the same room and work things out or at least move toward a resolution.

There were reports and speculation that Butler was talking to his friend Kyrie Irving about joining forces next season and there was speculation Butler might join LeBron James with the Lakers. The Wolves had the advantage of being able to give Butler a five-year extension worth $190 million next July, while another club could go to four years, $141 million.

All was quiet until last weekend, when The Athletic broke the story that Butler and Thibodeau would meet on Monday in Minneapolis. That eventually became a meeting in Los Angeles, where Butler has a home, on Tuesday.

And that was when Butler reportedly informed Thibodeau that he wanted out. ESPN reports he has given Thibodeau a list of three teams — the Nets, Clippers and Knicks — all of whom have max cap space to sign him as a free agent next July.

Thibodeau is going to have little choice but to try to get the best deal possible and move on. Remember, Towns still hasn’t signed the max contract that he’s eligible to get because he wants a resolution to the Butler situation.

Butler appears to be a lost cause. Towns certainly isn’t and Thibodeau needs to do everything he can to keep him happy. It’s a terrible situation that might end up costing Thibodeau his job.

In that case, the Wolves would be faced with starting over with Towns and Wiggins. And that’s assuming Aloof Andrew wants to engage in the game on a nightly basis.

If you’re a Wolves fan, this is maddening and disheartening. Unfortunately, it also is par for the course.