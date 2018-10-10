You (bleeping) need me! Jimmy Butler causes a scene back at Wolves’ practice, then explains

Tom Thibodeau got what he wanted on Wednesday as Jimmy Butler participated in a Wolves practice for the first time since training camp opened, but the Wolves president of basketball operations and head coach probably wasn’t too thrilled by Butler’s actions.

Butler has demanded a trade but Thibodeau has reportedly continued to beg him to stay and a near deal with Miami over the weekend fell apart when the Wolves asked for more. Butler was at Target Center to meet with Thibodeau on Tuesday — the four-time All-Star again made it clear he wants out — and on Wednesday he took the court and reportedly made a lot of noise.

ESPN reports say that a trade with the Miami Heat nearly reached the finish line before falling apart at the last minute over the weekend. Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins — along with members of the front office — were the primary targets of Butler’s outburst.

Yahoo reported that Butler showed up late to practice, grabbed some reserve players and beat the starters, according to the report.

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

A lot of Minnesota players left Timberwolves practice today energized by Butler's performance, mesmerized with him taking end-of-the-bench players and running the table on the regulars, sources said. At the end, he marched out like if a mic drop. Butler delivered a tour de force. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

After practice Butler sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to discuss his outburst.

“All my emotion came out at one time.” Jimmy Butler sat down with @Rachel__Nichols to talk about today’s practice and what led to it. See more on SportsCenter at 6 ET and NBA Countdown at 7 ET pic.twitter.com/znPpDwyW9y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2018

“A lot of it is true,” Butler said with a grin. “But you’ve got to think: I haven’t played basketball in so long, and I’m so passionate. And I love the game, and I don’t do it for any other reason except for to compete and go up against the best to try to prove that I can hang.”

“So all my emotion came out at one time. Was it the right way to do it? No! But I can’t control that when I’m out there competing,” Butler said. “That’s my love of the game, that’s raw me. That’s me at my finest, me at my purest. That’s what you’re going to get inside the lines.”

Here’s an excerpt from the ESPN story following the one-on-one interview:

Showing up to practice doesn’t appear to have resolved the issues he has with the team. “It’s not fixed,” Butler told Nichols. “Let’s be honest.” Asked it if could be fixed, he said: “It could be. Do I think so? No.”

There are all kinds of details in the ESPN story about winning games in a scrimmage with reserves against the starters, and then Butler storming off the court as if to say, ‘I’ve said my piece.’

Butler said in the ESPN interview that Towns started this whole thing by trash talking Butler.

“Am I being tough on him? Yeah, that’s who I am,” Butler told ESPN. “I’m not the most talented player on the team. Who is the most talented player on our team? KAT. Who is the most god-gifted player on our team? Wiggs. Who plays the hardest? Me! I play hard. I put my body (on the line) every day in practice, every day in games. That’s my passion. Everybody leads in different ways. That’s how I show I’m here for you.”

