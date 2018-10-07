Report: Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade was close but fell apart between Wolves, Heat

Maybe Jimmy Butler isn’t headed to South Beach.

A Wolves-Heat blockbuster trade fell apart over the weekend, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. It would have sent the Timberwolves’ disgruntled star to Miami as part of a trade package, according to Woj.

Any trade at this point looks like the best angle for Minnesota, considering Butler’s stance on the preseason and the belief that owner Glen Taylor’s stance hasn’t changed: Butler must be traded. Will the president and head coach that brought Butler to Minnesota — Tom Thibodeau — be able to get a deal done?

Miami has several compelling young players and the ability to make a compelling offer — relatively speaking, anyway.

Butler has one year left on his contract, but the belief is that he won’t be signing long-term in Minnesota, and many reports have said that he’s asked to be traded. That makes for an awkward dynamic as the Timberwolves shuffle their way through the preseason without the veteran around whom the current roster was built.

Woj reports that the trade talks “advanced to the brink” of a blockbuster this weekend. He also said that there are no other serious trade talks at this point for Butler. Here are two interesting nuggets from the report: