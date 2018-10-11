Report: Jimmy Butler held a players-only meeting today after Wolves cancelled practice

The Timberwolves cancelled practice Thursday and called off the media availability.

The circus was in town Wednesday, and Butler invited the chaos.

Now, he’s holding a players-only meeting with his current Timberwolves teammates, according to Shams Charania.

Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler called a players-only meeting today, airing his feelings toward situation and management, per league sources. Butler expressed to players he would compete with them, as signs pointing to him staying with the franchise into the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2018