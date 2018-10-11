LISTEN NOW

wolves

Previous Story You (bleeping) need me! Jimmy Butler causes a scene back at Wolves’ practice, then explains

Report: Jimmy Butler held a players-only meeting today after Wolves cancelled practice

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore October 11, 2018 2:00 pm

The Timberwolves cancelled practice Thursday and called off the media availability.

The circus was in town Wednesday, and Butler invited the chaos.

Now, he’s holding a players-only meeting with his current Timberwolves teammates, according to Shams Charania.

 

Topics:
Wolves wolves



wolves

Previous Story You (bleeping) need me! Jimmy Butler causes a scene back at Wolves’ practice, then explains