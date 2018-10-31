Report: Jimmy Butler sitting Wednesday night could be start of ‘extended absence’

Jimmy Butler will not play Wednesday night, according to the Timberwolves.

The team called this absence “general soreness,” but Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic are reporting that it’s more than that.

Jimmy Butler is taking next step in six-week-long process aimed at getting the All-Star out of Minnesota by sitting tonight against Utah, and could lead to extended absence for Butler, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Butler has played in some games for the Wolves, including his great performance from deep against the Lakers on Monday. Tom Thibodeau appeared willing to let this play out during the season, despite the fact that Butler publicly demanded a trade this summer.

Butler is, of course, under contract for this season and then he’s free to go. The Heat and Rockets are the two teams that reportedly had trade offers on the table, and maybe the Wolves will revisit those talks now.

I asked Thibs if this absence was related at all to the larger situation. He said no. But Wolves had a day off yesterday and have another tomorrow. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 31, 2018

Thibodeau has backed Butler during this process, and if he’s forced to trade Butler during the season it’s likely the current team will take a step back. So the incentive for Thibs is to keep Butler in the fold and to try to make it work. And being the head coach AND president of basketball ops, he has that power.

So…team owner Glen Taylor might have to intervene at some point. If Butler chooses to just stop playing, what do you do?

