Report: Wolves owner says Tom Thibodeau’s job is safe

Jimmy Butler plans to play in games and coach and president Tom Thibodeau’s job is safe, according to the person who decides their fate with the Timberwolves, Glen Taylor.

At least that’s what the wealthy Wolves (and newspaper) owner told the Star Tribune’s Sid Hartman, in a story posted Tuesday.

The Timberwolves open the season Wednesday against the Spurs, and the team has been the center of attention in the NBA over the past month — and not in a good way. Butler, their star player, wants out. He’s asked for a trade. He’s exposed his coach and his organization multiple times in recent weeks, and he’s shown that he can pull strings to help control public narrative, too.

Still, he’s pretty good at basketball. He’ll be in the lineup Wednesday night, Taylor told Sid.

Here’s an excerpt from the story by Sid Hartman:

“The latest is he [Butler] is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games,” said Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. “He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works.”

“Regular team player.”

Got it.

As for Thibs, his job is safe, according to the story. Taylor said that he’s “OK with” the way the coach/president has handled the Butler situation this offseason, adding that “he is a good coach and I have faith in him.”