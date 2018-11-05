1500ESPN has added a new member of the team

Editor’s Note: We’re excited to announce a new addition to our team at 1500ESPN! Today is the first day for Danny Cunningham, who comes to Minnesota from Cleveland (ESPN Cleveland) and by way of Madison, Wis., (The Zone). Here’s a personal essay from Danny on joining the team.

It’s been an interesting six weeks or so for the Minnesota Timberwolves, you could say. The last six weeks for me haven’t been quite that interesting, or newsworthy, but it’s felt like a whirlwind.

At 12:46 p.m. in the afternoon on Sept. 19 Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted out that Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the organization, according to him and Jon Krawczynski.

At 1:03 p.m. I answered a call in my apartment in Madison, Wis. with Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore on the other end. It technically was a job interview, but it certainly didn’t feel like one. The conversation started off with what former obscure Tom Thibodeau-era Chicago Bulls player was destined to be part of the package the Wolves would receive in return for Jimmy Butler.

I said it felt like Butler was destined to bring a return of Khris Middleton and Bulls legend Tony Snell.

We talked about how a job in this industry is something that should be both serious but also wildly fun and entertaining. That phone call was both.

Fast-forward a few weeks to Oct. 11 and Butler showed up to the practice facility, reportedly dominated a scrimmage and was heated verbally with key members of the team and staff. The next day I drove to Minneapolis to meet with Phil and Derek and the Wolves cancelled practice.

Wild. Absolutely bonkers.

When I left the Twin Cities the following day, I had a feeling that it wasn’t going to be the last time I was there — or the last time Butler-related drama would be surfacing.

I wasn’t wrong on either account. The Butler news keeps coming as he continue to determine his own playing schedule while patiently – in no way being a distraction to anyone whatsoever – waiting for his ticket out of town.

The news is here for me, too. Today I begin covering the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA for 1500 ESPN.

I’ll be doing other things as well involving the Vikings and the Twins. My goal is to bring the best coverage that I possibly can in every way imaginable.

I’m excited to join the crew at 1500ESPN in a variety of platforms, to bring you thoughts and analysis throughout the season, and so much more.

The sports landscape in Minneapolis is incredibly exciting right now, and I’m so excited to be here for it, and I hope you enjoy following along. We’ve got big things planned.