Last Shots: New energy, Wiggins continuing to develop, Prince uniforms, and Okogie out of the rotation

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-seven quick thoughts for the 27 minutes played off the bench by Dario Šarić in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 112-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at the Target Center.

1. It’s still too early to definitively say just what this Minnesota Timberwolves squad is. It’s too early to say that Andrew Wiggins is developing further than anticipated this season, it’s too early to say they’ll be able to climb their way out of the 4-9 start to the season, and it’s too early to declare the Jimmy Butler trade a win. It’s too early, too small of a sample size, too few tests to date.

2. All that aside, they’ve been damn good.

3. This Wolves team has looked entirely different since Butler was traded roughly a week ago. Robert Covington and Šarić have been perfect fits in Minneapolis. Defensively, the Wolves have been light years better than they were through the first 13 games.

4. The credit for the improved defense can certainly been placed on the shoulders of Covington. He may not be the same caliber of on-ball defender that Butler is, but he’s a better team defender. It sounds funny, but the best way to describe Covington on that end of the floor is that he just “does things.”

5. Not all of them are good, but most of them certainly are. His tenacity on that end is infectious. The way he’s been able to dictate things not only speak to the level of play he can exhibit on that end, but it’s the type of defense that makes his teammates better.

6. Friday night wasn’t Covington’s best game by any stretch. He was hampered with foul trouble throughout the night and was only on the floor for 23 minutes, but his presence enough has picked this team up. Covington did provide a lift offensively in his brief time on the floor, knocking down 5-of-7 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from deep.

7. The biggest difference with he and Šarić offensively isn’t necessarily how talented they are, but rather how quickly they’re able to make decisions. The ball seems to move much quicker with them on the floor than it ever did prior to the trade being made.

8. Part of that might be due to the fact that there is an obvious pecking order now on that end of the floor rather than an undefined structure with Butler, but much of it is the quick decision making they both possess.

9. “The thing that I like about he and Robert is that there’s no hesitation,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When they catch, they’re ready to shoot, and then they go from there. If it’s guarded well, then they make the play. The decision making of knowing when to shoot and when to pass is a huge part of winning.”

10. Thibodeau is right. There are still times where guys fail to make decisions quickly enough – this probably stands out with Jeff Teague the most – but when those two share the floor that doesn’t seem to be the case.

11. The ball moving around more creates more energy offensively, and that’s easily transferred down to the other end of the floor. That was evident Friday as the Wolves held the Trail Blazers to a season-low 96 points.

12. Entering Wednesday’s night’s game against the Pelicans, the Wolves had only kept an opponent below 110 points in a game once. They’ve now done it twice in a row.

13. What makes that mark more impressive is that the Wolves have done it against two of the better offenses in the league. Entering the night, both the Pelicans and Blazers were in the top seven in offensive rating in the NBA.

14. The Wolves have already shown tremendous amount of improvement defensively. At the start of the week they were dead-last in the NBA in defensive rating. Now, they’re still not great at 27th, but if they continue to play like this that will keep getting better and better.

15. One of the better developments over the past week has been the play of Wiggins on both ends of the court. He’s seemed to be better defensively, and certainly better on the offensive end. It’s still early in the season, but he’s shooting the 3-pointer at a far better clip than he ever has in his career.

16. Even when they’re not falling, he looks and feels more confident in taking them.

17. “Every shot feels good, some shots don’t go in and I’m like, ‘damn, that felt perfect,’ but I’m just going to keep shooting,” Wiggins said.

18. That may not have been the case in the past for him. The Wolves need it to be the present, however. Their ceiling directly correlates with how much Wiggins can evolve into something close to what was expected of him.

19. Maybe something’s finally clicked for him. These things do take time in some cases. Not every player is able to come in and fully develop at the rate teams and fans may like. A perfect case of this is Indiana’s Victor Oladipo. It took Oladipo until his third team, and the ability to have a clear role as a scorer to become the star that he is today. Maybe this more clearly defined role can help to do that for Wiggins.

20. Friday night was the first time since the trade that a full-compliment of players was at the disposal of Thibodeau. That meant there would be a new odd-man out of the rotation, and it turned out to be rookie wing Josh Okogie.

21. Okogie has done many good things for the Wolves so far in his young career. Of course, there are rookie mistakes, and there are going to continue to be when he does get on the floor. Tyus Jones was the ninth player in the nine-man rotation, finishing with 11 minutes for the second consecutive game.

22. This by no means is permanent. If Jones struggles, or on nights when Rose sits out for rest Okogie will likely be back in. Until then, it seems as if he’ll be on the bench, however.

23. As for the uniforms, they were really well done. The Prince-themed jerseys were a hit with the players and Thibodeau. Even so much so that Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett was in the building wearing a customized No. 99 Prince jersey as he sat underneath the basket throughout the night.

24. The game operations staff did a fine job producing the pregame introductory video, as well, which you can find below.

25.

Here’s the Prince-themed introduction for the Wolves tonight. pic.twitter.com/nJ60ejYARy — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 17, 2018

26. If there is one qualm, however, it would have been awesome to see the Wolves go all-out and introduce a court to match the uniforms. There are a few teams out there that have done this with much fanfare – notably the Miami Heat – and it would have made the night that much more special.

27. The Wolves continue their home stand with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzles on Sunday afternoon at the Target Center. Talk to you then.