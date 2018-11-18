Last Shots: On the point guard play, Covington being better than advertised, and grinding it out

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty quick thoughts for the 20 Wolves turnovers in Minnesota’s 100-87 loss to the Memphis Grizzles on Sunday afternoon at Target Center.

1. On the first possession of the game Jeff Teague hit a floater to put the Wolves up 2-0.

2. For him, it was all downhill from there. The point guard finished 1-of-9 shooting with two points, four rebounds, four assists, three turnovers, and a team-worst minus-18 in 29 minutes. Furthermore, Teague’s style of play on the offensive end played exactly into what the Grizzles want to happen at the end of the floor.

3. Memphis is notorious for playing an outdated grind-it-out style, focusing more on defense and slowing the game down than any other franchise. One of the reasons they’re so hard to prepare for is because it’s drastically different from almost every other team in the NBA. In most places, defense isn’t the priority in today’s pace-and-space game. To discredit defense isn’t right, but playing defense in the NBA is harder than it ever has been with the “freedom of movement” rule that’s been enforced this season.

4. That’s what makes Memphis different. And when the Grizzles force teams to play at their pace, they’re very difficult to beat. On Sunday afternoon at Target Center, they did just that.

5. The Wolves allowed the game to be slowed down, and once that was realized it was only a matter of time until Memphis was able to create a double-digit lead in the second half.

6. The way to break out of that type of funk is to create stops and run off of them. When the Wolves needed those most, they were unable to create them. In the fourth quarter it felt as if Memphis’ Marc Gasol knocked down pick-and-pop after pick-and-pop to put the game away.

7. Getting back to Teague, there have been times this season where it seems as if his decision making is just a touch slow. The Wolves have found too many possessions where he wastes three or four seconds before initiating things on the offensive end and the possession ends with a bad shot at the end of the clock.

8. There have been other times during games where just a fraction of a second may make a difference in a bucket or not. For example, look at this clip from Friday night’s win over Portland. Teague hesitates before swinging the ball to Wiggins for an attempt from deep.

9. It’s not egregious, but it’s enough that the defense is able to reset and get to Wiggins to contest the shot. It’s noticeable how quickly Dario Šarić gets the ball out of his hands and to Teague, and then how much longer it takes Teague to make the decision.

10. That extra pause gives Wiggins’ defender a fraction of a second to get closer to contest the shot, and it causes the shot to be out of rhythm, resulting in a miss. There’s no telling if the shot would have been a made basket had he swung the ball properly, but the likelihood of it going in certainly would rise.

11. The tendency to pull the ball back and reset gives Memphis the edge, and that happened too often on Sunday afternoon.

12.This was a game that could have used more Derrick Rose and less Teague. Rose’s quicker, more aggressive decision-making is the type that’s needed against a team like Memphis. He was arguably the best player on the floor for the Wolves against Memphis. He’s still knocking down 3-pointers at a rate far above his career average, and he’s been able to attack the rim like it’s 2011 again. The fact that Minnesota is getting this type of performance out of him consistently is remarkable, and it could have used more of him on Sunday.

13. This isn’t to discredit Teague as a player, but it certainly feels like offense operates better under the direction of Rose rather than Teague. The offensive sets are initiated earlier, and Rose has been a much greater scoring threat at the basket than Teague for the most part.

14. The decision making of Teague could be better than Rose at times, sure, but this offense will be able to survive aggressive mistakes that are putting pressure on defenses. It cannot survive the ball being pulled out and allowing defenses to reset the way Teague allows them to.

15. On the bright side for the Wolves, Robert Covington has been as good, if not better than advertised. His disruption on the defensive end of the floor has helped tremendously, and he’s been shooting the ball well from behind the arc. He may not be the on-ball defender that Jimmy Butler was at times for the Wolves, but he’s probably a better off-ball defender that elevates the entire team at that end.

16. The length of Covington has created ample opportunities for the Wolves to gather turnovers, or at the very least force opposing offenses to scramble when the ball is knocked loose. Minnesota didn’t always recover 50-50 balls created by Covington on Sunday, but he created quite a few.

17. Sunday also showed the stubbornness of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. In a game that lacked energy, Josh Okogie could have been the perfect solution to inject some life into the team at both ends of the floor. Instead, Okogie received a DNP-Coach’s decision for the second game in a row.

18. This team will finally get a day off on Monday, which looked like it was much needed at times on Sunday afternoon. Since returning from the west coast and trading Butler last weekend, the Wolves have had four games and four practices in eight days.

19. The practices have been necessary. Inserting two new guys on the fly is tough, and the Wolves have been able to do it so well because of the practice time they’ve had, but being able to not practice or play on Monday should help this group catch its breath a little bit.

20. The Wolves will be back in action Wednesday night at Target Center against the Denver Nuggets. Talk to you then.