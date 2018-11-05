Moore On Monday: Taj Gibson’s Green Light; Caffeinated Josh Okogie; And Tyus Jones’ Next Contract

With the cloud of the Jimmy Butler saga hanging over the 2018-19 Minnesota Timberwolves, there has been a casualty: actual basketball. At some point, however, the focus will shift back to the game. While little seems important in the meantime, the developments that have (or haven’t) come to fruition will be critical in this team eventually finding an identity.

So, let’s put Butler on pause and focus on the basketball. These are five developments that have reared their head in the first ten games of the season.

Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng, Green Light From 3?

In Taj Gibson’s eight-year career prior to donning a Timberwolves jersey, the now 33-year-old forward/center had attempted only 35 total 3-point attempts. He doubled that number last season. Still, that one-3-every-other-game average is well below the modern norm.

This season, that trend appears to be changing. Gibson has more than doubled his volume from deep again, attempting 11 shots from beyond the arc in the Wolves 10 games thus far. Last week, I had the chance to ask Gibson if he now has the proverbial “green light” from deep.

“I wouldn’t say, ‘full, neon green light,'” Gibson responded with a chuckle. Continuing to clarify that the light is, so far, only a “tad bit green.”

But he’s trying; and so is Gorgui Dieng. “Me and Gorgui work on it every day,” said Gibson who credits Butler and Jeff Teague for pushing him.

“Thibs wants us to shoot it but it’s all about a feel, it’s all about a rhythm. But it’s even funny when you got Jimmy and Jeff yellin’ at you, ‘shoot the ball, shoot it, shoot it.’ And you’re lookin’ at where you’re standing and you’re like, ‘I’m really behind the 3-point line.’ And they’re like, ‘so what!?’ But that’s the way the game has changed, and you gotta just adjust.”

The adjustment reaps a benefit for the Minnesota offense. A season ago, Gibson or Dieng could be found on a typical offensive possession along the baseline in what is known as “the dunker’s spot” — somewhere around 12-feet from the hoop. Now, with the additional ten feet, extending them out to the 22-foot corner, the offense can breathe a little. With apt isolators like Butler, Teague, Andrew Wiggins and new offensive instigator Derrick Rose, this is a coup.

On this play, watch how Dieng vacates the dunker’s spot as soon as Rose begins his move towards the bucket. Had Dieng stayed at 12 feet, his midrange jumper would have been more easily contested — and only worth two points. But, 22 feet away, Dieng’s man, JaVale McGee, doesn’t even bother.

Sure, Dieng’s shot is slow, and Gibson’s is, well, not exactly pretty. But simply existing in the corner is a weapon. Whether or not either player can consistently knock down the shot is yet to be determined. But the logic is sound. And really, it’s just a smoother product to watch; far more visually appealing than the offensive possessions of a season ago that often felt like rugby scrums.

“We like midrange but we work on the corner 3s,” said Gibson. “Maybe trailing 3s [are going to come], but we stick to what we would be comfortable with.”

The Short Story Of Justin Patton Timberwolf

Okay, a quick digression from basketball to talk about Justin Patton. The center only played in one actual basketball game in his career, and is tangentially related to Butler.

Obviously, the crown jewel in return for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (that became Lauri Markkanen) was Butler. However, additionally acquiring the 16th overall pick from the Bulls in that same draft was what stamped the justification of the trade. Hindsight is 20-20, but how those picks have shaken out in the 16 months that have followed that trade is a tough pill to swallow for Wolves fans.

While Markkanen has begun the season hurt, he did show strides last year that suggest he is already on his way towards potentially becoming an Eastern Conference All-Star. While, yes, being an All-Star in the East is kind of like being the best player on the junior varsity team, it’s still an accomplishment. And, well, it’s definitely a confirmation that you’re an NBA player.

On October 31st, the Timberwolves put their cards on the table in a manner that shows they do not want to bet that Patton is an NBA player. By not exercising Patton’s 3rd-year rookie option, the 21-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this summer — two seasons before his rookie deal would have alowed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are declining center Justin Patton’s third-year team option, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Patton’s 2019-20 option was for $3.1 million (approximately double the cost of a veteran’s minimum contract), and the Wolves decided Patton wasn’t worth that. Given Patton’s extensive injury history and the Wolves’ full salary ledger, the move made sense. Still, this is inherently an indictment of a portion of that Butler trade. It is extremely rare that a player’s option is waived before their third season, and is as close as it gets to flat-out admitting a draft pick is a bust.

Theoretically, Patton will be healthy when he hits the market this summer. And if he doesn’t garner much attention, he would be free to re-sign with the Wolves for any amount. (But I wouldn’t bet on that.)

Bad picks happen all the time, so, in ways, it’s unfair to litigate this selection. Still, given the Wolves need to insulate the roster with cheap, capable pieces around the, now, ultra-expensive Wiggins and Towns core, this is a missed opportunity. Fourteen players were selected in the first round after Patton, including a particularly enticing run from picks 19-to-23. (Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were also late-first round selections, 27th and 30th respectively.)

Pick Team Selection 19 Atlanta Hawks John Collins 20 Sacramento Kings Harry Giles 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Terrance Ferguson 22 Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen 23 Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby

Josh Okogie: So Annoying, In A Good Way

I once heard an analogy for the energy Russell Westbrook plays with on offense. It went something like this: When Russell Westbrook has the ball, he looks like a downed electrical wire, pulsating with energy as it flops through the streets.

Invert that to the defensive end, and you have Josh Okogie. There is a current in Okogie that has yet to falter in any of the 230 minutes he has played in eight games for the Wolves. He’s been a joy through his out of control, in the best sort of way, demeanor.

When Tom Thibodeau was hired to be the team’s newest head coach, the idea was that he would force feed a defensive elixir to the previously apathetic Wolves defense. The caffeination Thibs wanted to impart — but hasn’t — lives in Okogie.

The attraction the Timberwolves fanbase is developing with Okogie reminds me of another defensive try-hard who endeared the faithful through the dark times of the Kahn era: Ricky Rubio. Because, like Rubio, Okogie is an annoying pest.

Fans aren’t stupid, they know this team isn’t headed to the promised land anytime soon. It’s not championship or bust here, at all. Heck, I think a large portion of the fanbase would be fine with missing the playoffs so long as the ride came with the players on the team 1) actually playing and 2) doing so with Okogie-level effort.

Against Portland, a team that offensively moves off-ball a ton, there is no time for any Minnesota player to take a break. Josh Okogie — taking no breaks. Andrew Wiggins — taking numerous. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 5, 2018

It should be noted, that this effort isn’t all bark with no bite. Okogie frustrates the heck out of his opponent on a regular basis. Immediately, opponents learn it’s nothing easy when Okogie is your matchup. To use another analogy: He’s the strong safety providing additional pressure with the blitz; only Okogie blitzes the quarterback every play.

Andrew Wiggins, Spin-Cycled Out

The Andrew Wiggins explosive spin move into a swift pirouette became a staple of his attacking repertoire last season. It felt like the perfect utility of his god-gifted athleticism, given his height and length. Some of the season’s greatest flash-bangs were Wiggins spinners into finishes at the rim.

However, this season, the book is out on the Wiggins spin. He’s still quick but when the defender all but knows that if a move is coming back left that it will be a spin, it becomes easier to “wall up.”

Below you can see Draymond Green not concerning himself with staying on Wiggins’ right hip. Instead, Green stays square. There’s little downside in this more conservative defensive approach as it welcomes a pull-up jump shot while remaining prepared for a pivot to the left.

There just isn’t a point, as a Wiggins defender, in concerning oneself with anything but taking away the right-handed attack. Just stay in front; while remaining aware that a spin left is in the bag.

As has long been desired, some diversity in Wiggins’ attack is now becoming a necessity.

However, it should be noted that the frequency of Wiggins’ long range 2-point attempts are dropping. His volume of shots from 16 feet to the 3-point line is down; materializing themselves in 10-to-16 foot jumpers. Baby steps…

Tyus Jones’ Next Contract

With the 2018-19 season underway, the Timberwolves have missed the window for offering the 4th-year point guard, Tyus Jones, what is known as a rookie contract extension. With two former first round picks in the 2015 NBA Draft, Thibodeau and Wolves management had two potential extensions to negotiate this summer before the October 15th deadline. Undoubtedly, they handled the more critical of the two deals when Karl-Anthony Towns was signed to a five-year extension that will pay him $190 million if he is able to make an All-NBA team this season — $158 million if he fails to earn one of the three All-NBA center spots. (The latter price is becoming the assumption for Towns, by the way.)

While signing Towns was critical, a deal for Jones wasn’t out of the question. The Minnesota-native has shown a steady progression throughout his career and had some advanced metrics last season that would make you drool if you’re into that sort of thing. Moreover, Jones is still only 21 and, for some reason, that is a number that seems to be overlooked when it comes to forecasting his future expected marginal productivity.

Perhaps Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden are still unsure what that value is. This would explain not signing Jones to a contract and thus allowing him to reach restricted free agency in July of 2019. Any team with cap space — and there will be many more next summer, with the salary cap scheduled to jump up by $8 million — will have the opportunity to bid for Jones’ services. The Wolves will own what is known as “the right of first refusal” in Jones’ free agency, giving them the opportunity to match any offer he receives.

But what will that next contract be?

Estimating salaries and assigning dollar values can be a fool’s errand, given the almost endless factors that go into an NBA deal. Helpful in the case of Jones is the context of how much the other players from his draft class signed extensions for. Given that Jones wasn’t offered an extension, this develops a ceiling of sorts for him.

These are the five players from the 2015 Draft that were signed to rookie contract extensions:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 5 years, $158 million ($190 million if he makes an All-NBA team in 2018-19)

Devin Booker: 5 years, $158 million

Miles Turner: 4 years, $72 million ($80 million if Turner hits certain, undisclosed bonuses)

Larry Nance Jr.: 4 years, $45 million

Justise Winslow: 3 years, $39 million (team option for the third year of deal)

These deals suggest that Jones’ glass ceiling is less than $10 million annually. Some additional context that may illustrate that Jones’ market value is quite a bit lower are the contract extensions Norman Powell and Josh Richardson — also from the 2015 draft class — signed. Powell and Richardson were second round picks, which changed the structure of their rookie deals. Second round draft picks are on two-year contracts, whereas first round picks have four-year deals — with the final two years being team options (like Justin Patton’s). Because of this, Powell and Richardson signed extensions that kicked in a year earlier than Towns’ will, or Jones’ could have.

In a unique wrinkle of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, second round picks are restricted to a maximum extension salary figure. Both Powell and Richardson signed for that maximum.

Norman Powell: 4 years, $42 million

Josh Richardson: 4 years, $42 million

The reason this is an important piece of context in assessing Jones’ value is that presumptively both Powell and Richardson could have signed for more than this amount.

Now, Jones may improve again this season, creating a development that suggests that he is more valuable than a player like Powell. But we don’t know that. All that is known are these market data points. And judging from those numbers, I would estimate Jones is probably looking at a market value of somewhere around $6 million annually.

To lock in the efficient backup point guard, I could see Tom Thibodeau — or whoever is helming the front office next summer — offering Jones a deal worth $25 million over four years. That would lock up Jones through his age 25 season and allow him to hit the market right before his prime. A win-win.