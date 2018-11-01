LISTEN NOW

wolves

Previous Story As the Wolves turn: Jimmy Butler drama continues at Target Center

The Purple Unis: Check out these dope Timberwolves uniforms inspired by Prince

By 1500 ESPN November 1, 2018 10:49 am

Good job, Timberwolves!

 

Topics:
prince uniform Timberwolves uniform Wolves wolves



wolves

Previous Story As the Wolves turn: Jimmy Butler drama continues at Target Center