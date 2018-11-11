Report: Butler saga could cost Tom Thibodeau his job

It’s no secret that the situation between the Minnesota Timberwolves and four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler became a nightmare over the past two months. Butler was traded on Saturday from Minnesota to Philadelphia, but that doesn’t mean that the changes to the organization are done.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the trust between owner Glen Taylor and coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau has frayed.

Since Butler’s request for a trade became publicly known in September, the Wolves allowed him to do his own thing, lash out at players, coaches, and executives, and determine when he would or wouldn’t suit up for games. Wojnarowski’s report also states that Thibodeau was able to sell Taylor on passing up quality trade offers for Butler, including one from Miami that included Josh Richardson because he was “sure Pat Riley would come back with a better offer.”

General Manager Scott Layden is also mentioned in the report, saying “Taylor kept doubling down, and when he hung up the phone with Philadelphia owner Josh Harris on Saturday morning, Minnesota had lost everything — the four-time All-Star in his prime, the trade standoff, and ultimately, the trust to stay with Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden beyond this season.”

Time will tell how much longer the duo of Layden and Thibodeau lasts in Minnesota, but the seats seem to be getting warmer and the clock keeps ticking closer to midnight.