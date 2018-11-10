Report: Wolves finalizing Butler deal

After two months of Jimmy Butler wanting out of Minnesota, it appears he’s finally getting his wish.

The news was first reported by The Athletic that Butler is on his way to Philadelphia to join the 76ers via trade.

Sources with @JonKrawczynski: Philadelphia is finalizing a deal with Minnesota to acquire Jimmy Butler. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

ESPN later reported that the Wolves would be receiving a pair of players, Robert Covington and Dario Saric from Philadelphia in return.

Deal includes both Robert Covington and Dario Saric, sources tell ESPN — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 10, 2018

ESPN later added in that the Wolves would also be sending Justin Patton to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

Minnesota will also trade Justin Patton and acquire a second round pick in the trade, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/oMXzL7oEen — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018

UPDATE:

The Athletic has reported that the terms of the deal are Butler and Patton heading from Minnesota to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second round draft pick.

Sources: Philadelphia's Jerryd Bayless has also been traded to Minnesota as part of Jimmy Butler deal. Covington/Saric/Bayless/2022 2nd for Butler and Patton. https://t.co/qSvFzjG5BU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

At this time the Wolves have not yet confirmed the deal. This post will be updated as more details emerge.