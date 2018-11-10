LISTEN NOW

Report: Wolves finalizing Butler deal

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham November 10, 2018 11:54 am

After two months of Jimmy Butler wanting out of Minnesota, it appears he’s finally getting his wish.

The news was first reported by The Athletic that Butler is on his way to Philadelphia to join the 76ers via trade.

ESPN later reported that the Wolves would be receiving a pair of players, Robert Covington and Dario Saric from Philadelphia in return.

ESPN later added in that the Wolves would also be sending Justin Patton to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

UPDATE:

The Athletic has reported that the terms of the deal are Butler and Patton heading from Minnesota to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second round draft pick.

At this time the Wolves have not yet confirmed the deal. This post will be updated as more details emerge.

