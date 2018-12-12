Jimmy Butler unveils one more detail from his infamous scrimmage with Wolves

A few months after the infamous “Jimmy Butler Practice” occurred in Minneapolis, Butler opened up with details of the day on The Ringer’s “The J.J. Redick Podcast.”

Many of the details of the practice had been widely reported by outlets such as The Athletic and ESPN, saying Butler was shouting expletives at other players, coaches, and members of the front office staff. There are still details from that day that haven’t come to light, and may never, but Butler divulged one more on Redick’s podcast.

“The most interesting detail of that whole scrimmage that nobody knows,” Butler told Redick. “I only shot the ball once.”

Butler still claims that he was dominating the scrimmage in other ways, such as assists, blocks, and steals.

The details that are probably more interesting than that one that still have not been brought to light are: who was guarding Butler? Who were Butler’s teammates? Did Butler make his only shot?

The world may never find out those details, which are probably spicier than the fact that Butler only shot the ball once. If he went 0-of-1 shooting, that stat line of however many assists, steals, blocks, and rebounds he credits himself with becomes a little less impressive. It doesn’t matter how much of the other stuff gets done, a scoreless performance cannot be called dominant.

If he made the shot, we can talk about dominance, even more so if it was a 3-pointer or a dunk. If it was just a midrange jumper then it probably loses a bit of luster — unless he was being guarded by Andrew Wiggins and took the midrange shot just to make fun of his propensity to take long 2-pointers.