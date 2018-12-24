Moore On Monday: Bunk Beds for KAT and RoCo; Point Wiggins Round Two; Thibs Dust Still A Thing?

Just as the Robert Covington and Dario Saric honeymoon seemed to be screeching to a halt, the Wolves beat the hottest team in the NBA on the road. Because of course. As if Derrick Rose evolving into Bradley Beal or Jimmy Butler becoming a General named “Soreness” wasn’t enough, the Wolves have decided to get more bizarre. Here’s to 2018 being over, finally.

Gulp… Bring Back Point Wiggins

No, Andrew Wiggins should not become a point guard. Chill… Chill… This Wolves team has, like, well, plenty of those. However, for now, Jeff Teague (7-10 days) and Derrick Rose (day-to-day) are hurt and that leaves a lead ball-handler vacancy about 60 minutes wide in diameter.

Tyus Jones can eat half of that, and it should be noted that Jerryd Bayless performed admirably in the 16 minutes he played in the victory against the Thunder. But the Wolves run a multiple point guard attack. Tom Thibodeau calls it “interchangeable” point guarding, noting the added speed it provides is weaponized through the potential of “multiple pick-and-rolls.”

So, that’s my assertion: Allow Wiggins to be point guard 1b.

Many will dutifully cite nightmares of the failed “Point Wiggins” experiment in Thibodeau’s first season in Minnesota as a fair counter-point. Wiggins had a career-high in turnovers — 187! — that season. Watching Ricky Rubio languish in the corner as Wiggins’ tunnel vision took over almost physically hurt the pupils.

That was two years ago, though. In theory, Wiggins vision, handle and basketball I.Q. have all at least nudged forward. In what could now be more of a specified role, it would at worst be informative as to where Wiggins is in his progression and at best become a weapon. The specificity could and should be high ball-screen actions with Karl-Anthony Towns. Adding another weapon in Towns to Wiggins-related actions would seemingly only have positive externalities. It couldn’t be worse than two dribble isolation pull-ups. Right?

This would also theoretically unleash Towns in a modern sort of way. It’s well-established that KAT can operate at all three levels of the floor, but it is rare to see actions that present the potential for that three-fold diversification in the midst of one play.

Even before Teague went down, the Wolves were messing with Wig-KAT PnR a bit. And… surprise, surprise: it looked awesome.

As Wiggins does in the above play, with a little spinneroo, rejecting the screen is a frequent occurrence when these actions pop up. And that’s fine, provided both defenders bite on the threat of his penetration. All Wiggins has to do is lob that ball back out to KAT and let him work.

I’m not sure we talk about how awesome it is that Towns has made 40.4 percent of his 3s over the past two seasons.

Even better, let’s get weird and add another good player to the mix. Robert Covington lurked around Ben Simmons pick-and-rolls, like every day, last season. He knows what’s up. Pick him up. This little action in the fourth on Sunday was great — even though Covington couldn’t finish. Right or wrong, opposing defenses respect Wiggins’ penetrations. His gravity pulls in three — three! — defenders here.

Remember when “Thibs Dust” was a thing? You know, that special seasoning Thibodeau anointed dudes like Nate Robinson and D.J. Augustin with while he was in Chicago. He’s still got that, right? (Derrick Rose says yes.)

Maybe it’s time to powder the Wiggins funnel cake… Wig-and-roll!

But What About That Brad Stevens Dust, Though?

Before the Timberwolves gave their latest example of why they are the most bizarre team in the league by beating the Thunder on the road, they were in what you could kindly describe as a cold streak. Their 1-6 seven-game run had fired up the Trade Machine, brought “Tank for RJ” signs to Target Center and unleashed David Kahn days levels of apathy in the Timberwolves corners of the internet.

What up, r/Timberwolves!? This is some Kahn-level apathy. Be patient — The night is always darkest before the dawn. (Sorry, toiling Reddit while watching Batman = weird mix) pic.twitter.com/9wuAeRHaEg — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 22, 2018

“I wanna die” is a little excessive, so I’m gonna focus on the most reasonable question from that subreddit: “Why do we give up so many threes?”.

In that seven-game run, the Wolves gave up 110 made 3s — exactly double the 55 they made themselves. Not gonna work. Those seven opponents canned bombs at 42.1 percent rate — 6.3 percent better than league average over that stretch. Worse, the accuracy was matched in quantity. The 37.3 3-point field goal attempts per game surrendered was 121 percent of league average volume.

While this onslaught feels like a hiccup of bad luck, unfortunately, it isn’t. For what is now the third-straight season, this Thibodeau-led Timberwolves team is in the bottom half of the league in 3-point field goal percentage against. After watching 36.7 percent of opponent 3-balls go in both of Thibodeau’s first two seasons, that number is up to 37.3 percent this season — third-worst in the league.

“Defending the line” is right up there with pick-and-roll defense as the most critical tenet of modern team defense. While it feels like luck is a big factor in 3-point defense, the Boston Celtics of latter-day Brad Stevens suggest otherwise. In what is now Stevens’ sixth season in Boston, the Celtics are yet again in the top-5 of 3-point defense effectiveness.

The three players who led that 2013-14 in minutes for Stevens’ Celtics were thus: Jeff Green, Brandon Bass and Jared Sullinger. (Jared Sullinger!) That Stevens has done this with consistently evolving rosters is nothing short of amazing. The Wolves need some of that.

Robert Covington broke it down simplistically Wednesday when he said, “we’re not defending the ball.” That quote came after the Wolves surrendered 20 made 3s to Detroit. What he means by this is you’ve got to stop the action at the point-of-attack. When the opposing instigator can break down the action at the point, the defensive balloon deflates. With most teams now surrounding the point with apt shooters, re-inflating takes too long. It’s death by distance. Doesn’t matter that Stanley Johnson’s 3-point stroke looks like it’s from a 1970’s “How To Shoot a Jump Shot” tutorial.

During the honeymoon period, post-Butler trade, the Wolves were a top-5 defense in large part because the line was being defended. From November 14th (Covington and Saric’s first game) to December 5th (the final win before the 1-6 stretch), opponents made a more-than-acceptable 33.6 percent from deep — 11th-best in the league — even though they were still allowing the 5th-most 3s attempted.

Decreasing the volume allowed would help too, but contesting those looks is a good first step. Even a four percent difference can be a game-changer — literally.

KAT Copying RoCo In Everything, Even Fouling

Karl-Anthony Towns and Robert Covington’s Dale and Brennan from “Step Brothers” act has gone too far. They are both having to go to time out far too often for getting into foul trouble. Since Covington joined Towns in the starting lineup, KAT has had seven halves (in 19 games) that he has picked up 3-or-more fouls. Covington matches that number with seven of his own three foul halves.

Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City was the latest example of how this throws off Thibodeau’s rigid rotations. Andrew Wiggins played the first fifteen minutes of the game before finally being relieved by Covington. One minute later, Wiggins was headed back to the scorer’s table because Covington picked up his third foul of the half. While Wiggins was having a great game, needing to play 23 minutes in a half is less than ideal.

Part of this, with Covington, is the nature of his game. It’s a double-edged sword to pursue steals the way he does. Which is pretty awesome when it works:

With Towns, who is playing the best defense of his career, the fouls are less justifiable. Namely, because a metric ton of those fouls he is committing are of the offensive variety. A.K.A. the worst kind, because they become turnovers. Towns’ turnover percentage is up 138 percent from last year’s rate.

Towns’ defensive fouling has been better. Because, again, his defense as a whole is much improved. The “cat chasing a laser pointer” instances are far fewer and further between since Covington’s addition. And given the relationship the two clearly have, it’s hard to not point directly to Covington for the about-facing. He’s getting through to the, at times, busy mind of Towns. There is a palpable admiration for his new teammate that Towns has, and Covington exponentiates the good by playing the big brother role well. He holds KAT accountable.

My favorite RoCo quote of the year — not just for its expletives — came one Saturday night when he and Towns were the only two left in the locker room after one of Covington’s first wins in a Timberwolves jersey. When Britt Robson of The Athletic asked about bringing along some of the younger and previously ineffective defenders on the roster, Covington was to the point: “You can’t sugar coat things. That’s one thing we had back in Philly and the same thing I’m bringing here. Tell guys if they [expletive] up that they [expletive] up.”

To my eye, it’s a different type of accountability than Jimmy Butler brought to the table. I don’t know the intimate details of Towns and Butler’s relationship but I never heard those two discuss their dinner plans after a game like I did that Saturday after Covington finished chatting with us. The new bros chose Red Cow.