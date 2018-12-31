Moore On Monday: Hipster KAT; The Ghost of Carlos Boozer; Who Takes The Last Shot?

In just this past week, we were reminded Chicago thinks Derrick Rose is the Messiah, Minnesota feels Andrew Wiggins is not, and that Karl-Anthony Towns might actually be. That’s fans for you… 😉 Like players, there are some sh**** ones and there are some good ones. Here is some good and some sh**** from this week:

Taj Gibson: Carlos Boozer 2.0

Feeling particularly nostalgic Wednesday evening after a win at the United Center in Chicago, Taj Gibson laughed about how he is now the Timberwolves’ Carlos Boozer and how Dario Saric is, well, young Taj Gibson.

“Yeah, I was in the same spot… always in with the early group, same way I did back in the day,” said Gibson after dropping 16 points — one short of his season-high — against his old Bulls squad.

Seven of Gibson’s 16 points came on five first quarter shot attempts, continuing what has become a very Taj Gibson pattern of shooting a ton in the first quarter only to all but stop after that first stint. In what is now 115 games in a Minnesota uniform, 406 of 1,011(40.2 percent) of Gibson’s field goal attempts have come in the first quarter. That is an extremely bizarre stat… unless your name is Carlos Boozer.

In the four years Boozer played for Tom Thibodeau, he started in all of his 280 appearances. For Boozer, it was the same thing: get ’em up early and then chill. In his final year as a Bull (2013-14), 44.7 percent of Boozer’s field goal attempts came in the first quarter. He shot nearly seven times (6.95) as many first quarter shots as he did in the fourth quarter that season. Like Gibson now five years hence, Boozer was a starter; not a finisher.

Carlos Boozer 2013-14

Taj Gibson 2018-19

So, what does this mean? Well, a few things. First: Yes, Tom Thibodeau has robotic qualities. Not sure we needed another example of that. However, we could use an example of a positive externality of his robotics. And this is one; it’s very much working. The power forward position, post-Jimmy Butler trade, comparatively has been remarkably stable.

Point guard — A who’s who of injury report chaos. Jeff Teague (13 games missed) is in the midst of his second stint on the shelf. Derrick Rose has rolled an ankle — different ones! — four separate times this year.

Shooting guard — Andrew Wiggins was hurt earlier, too. But mostly he’s just inherently volatile. The living embodiment of a 6’8″ Magic 8 Ball.

Small Forward — Robert Covington ran out of knee cartilage on the last road trip. He also gets in foul trouble a ton, making Josh Okogie’s role real sporadic. Okogie is a Magic 8 ball, also. However, with Josh, shake the globe and it always comes up “Red Bull” — which is at least fun.

Center — KAT has been awesome. (And so has Gorgui Dieng, low-key.) But this position can also be chaos. Towns has forgotten what fouls are; his box score was stellar Sunday — 34-18-7-6-3 — save for an additional “6” in the foul column. In the 22 games since the trade, Towns has had 3-or-more fouls in nine different halves. That’s almost hard to do.

But power forward is cool. Just super solid. Right, Tom?

“Taj is playing unbelievable and so is Dario, and that’s the beauty of it,” Thibodeau said Wednesday night. “I feel really good about that position every night.”

Thibodeau has his bash bros reincarnate. Two guys who play with the multiple efforts on every possession Thibodeau loves, and are teammates who put the team first. If Taj and Dario were a toy, they would be two little characters smiling at each other while encapsulated in a little Minnesota snow globe.

“Dario, he’s a starter. Sometimes I want him to finish the games, you know what I’m sayin? Because he’s that talented,” Gibson said like a proud Dad Wednesday. “When he’s in the game, I’m probably his biggest fan. To be honest with you, I want him to shoot more.”

KAT: Free To Think He Is The Change He Wants To See In The World

Here’s the thing with Towns: You gotta convince him that he is the one that is making everything work; not the system. It’s just the way he’s wired. His brilliance is found in his extended bouts of confidence.

The great battle of the Thibodeau era has been the restrictive construct of the system and how it could preclude KAT from painting with his own broad strokes. He felt limited his first season under Thibs; leading him to proclaim at Media Day 2017 that he would fix his defense by “relying on his instincts.” That mocked and ridiculed line is beginning to bite those ridiculers. (*Hand raised*)

Those instincts that flopped on their face a season ago are the precise reason his defense has ascended this season. Here’s the rub: A year ago, the system was too rigid for a hipster like KAT. Now, with the presence of Covington, the defensive system not only allows the frivolity KAT yearned for, it demands it. He’s, finally, free to diversify the ways in which he defends a pick-and-roll or tracks an opposing driver. In this freedom, Towns plays with an abandon that no longer feels puppeteered. When he feels like he’s doing it his way, the confidence emanates and a beast that is free to prowl is consummated: Instinctual KAT.

It’s not just on defense. When the ball is in his possession he’s become equally reckless — sometimes in a good way, sometimes not. The downside is that this abandon is messy, and flops miserably when it doesn’t work. The wild, over-the-shoulder passes don’t work more often than they do but they are the current penance paid for the positive externalities of the freedom. Thibodeau grits his teeth through the turnovers that lead to opponent run outs because the opportunity cost of the freedom still comes out green in the wash.

Towns needs to learn on his own what works and what doesn’t. Again, it’s how he’s wired: Karl is a kinesthetic learner, not visual. This is not Thibodeau’s preference, but so long as winning is of the utmost importance Thibs will continue to take out his frustrations with punches to the scorer’s table; not on Karl.

Derrick Rose: “Last Shot Of The Game Guy”

Knowing who to give the ball to for the “last shot” of a game is not an exercise based in statistics. There simply isn’t a sample large enough to determine if a player is, in fact, effective or not in those situations. The best approximation you can use is other forced shot situations. The statistical sample we do have of “just go get a bucket” situations is the accumulation of late-shot-clock plays. In theory, a team’s best bucket getter is also their most effective in late shot clock situations.

Last season, amongst all players who attempts 50 or more shots with four or fewer seconds on the shot clock, Karl-Anthony Towns had the best effective field goal percentage in the league (61.5 percent). Again this season, albeit at a much lower rate (48.5 percent), Towns has again been the Timberwolves best late shot clock player, per Second Spectrum tracking data.

The statistical argument for KAT to be the team’s late-shot-clock guy and thus late-game guy isn’t even an argument. It should definitely be Towns. However, there is a reason it isn’t: It’s really hard to feed a big in these situations. It is the reason Wiggins has shot 15 more late shot clock shots than Towns this season and a reason why Jimmy Butler shot 59 more than KAT (in 24 fewer games) last season: they’re wings.

Particularly in a late-game situation, the sound strategy is to dribble out the clock — so as to not let your opponent have an opportunity to rebuttal — before attacking the basket. With a big man, like Towns, you can’t just drop the ball to them in the post and let the seconds trickle away. That’s literally illegal (if it lasts more than four seconds).

Because of this reality, Towns did not take the final shot in regulation or of overtime in Friday’s game against Atlanta. At the end of regulation, the set was clearly catered towards fostering a Derrick Rose isolation.

And as the Wolves grabbed the ball with nine seconds left in overtime, Thibodeau was fine with Wiggins creating for himself before time expired.

The Wiggins play is particularly intriguing in what it suggests, given the context of the situation. To set the scene a bit, at this juncture of the game Rose had already left the floor with an ankle injury (and no gas left in the tank). The Wolves also had a timeout they could have used. Without Rose, the presumed ideal option, Thibodeau allowed Wiggins to create rather than take a timeout.

“It looked like the floor balance was off,” Thibodeau said when I asked why he opted to not use the timeout left in the quiver. “Usually in that situation, if you see something clear, you try to take it before the defense can get set. And if it is set, you use the timeout.”

To Thibodeau’s credit, the defense was not completely set and the 6’8″ Wiggins was defended by Trae Young — a miniature and poor defender. In principle, the play worked; Wiggins drew a foul and was sent to the free throw line. The issue is that Wiggins was struggling massively from the line that night, bringing into question the value of the play.

In hindsight, it’s easy to be results-oriented and question the process as it did come up short. But the bigger question is what else would you have gotten had a timeout been called? With Rose out, and Jeff Teague (probably the next-best creator) also sidelined, the ball would have probably just gone back into Wiggins’ hands. Unless… there was an end-of-game set for KAT.

Again, it’s worth acknowledging that finding a big in these situations is tough due to the limited manners in which they can be fed. But it’s not impossible.

Insert the Xs and Os, gulp, mastery of one Sam Mitchell. In a nearly identical late-game situation, Mitchell drew up an after-timeout play to feed KAT on the block. Instead of using Wiggins as the trigger man, Mitchell disguised KAT by using Wiggins as a decoy. The fake pick into a seal put the ball in Towns’ hands with under four seconds on the clock; plenty of time to get to his patented left should jump hook.

Using Rose or Wiggins is fine in these situations. But, at some point, the superiority of Towns’ skillset has to be considered in the calculus. Towns is already a game-changer. The next frontier is late-game game-changer. Let the hipster paint.