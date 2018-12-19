Talkin’ About Practice: Jones’ playmaking, Okogie’s energy, and the Wolves giving back

MINNEAPOLIS – Tyus Jones had one of his better games of the season on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. He finished with 10 points and 10 assists in 24 minutes on the floor.

While Jones played 24 minutes, Derrick Rose played the other 24 minutes. The only time that those two spent on the court together was when Jones high-fived Rose as he stepped on the floor as his substitution. Not once did they share the court with the ball in play.

This meant that both Jones and Rose operated as the primary playmaker when they were on the floor, as opposed to sharing the duties. Yes, when they’re both on the floor Jones is technically the operator of the offense, but Rose has the ball in his hands quite a bit. The lineup of Jones, Josh Okogie, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić, and Gorgui Dieng allowed Jones to operate as he does best, with the ball in his hands.

“When Derrick is out there there’s obviously another playmaker, another dynamic scorer,” Jones said. “When he’s not out there it’s a little more on my shoulders to kind of make plays and try to create more offense for others, and make sure where getting quality looks each and every time down the floor.”

The reason this happened was the absence of Jeff Teague against the Kings. He missed the game with left ankle inflammation and will miss the game against Detroit on Wednesday as well.

It will be interesting to see if the rotation shakes out the same way with Rose and Jones not sharing the floor at all against the Pistons. If that’s the case, Jones should be able to thrive again. It’s clear that’s the best way for him to be used, however the current construction of the roster doesn’t enable that very often.

Non-stop Okogie

Josh Okogie is making it more and more difficult coach Tom Thibodeau to keep him off the floor. Aside from Jones benefiting from Teague missing the game, Okogie was the one that was re-inserted into the rotation.

Every time that Okogie steps on the floor he seems to make it count. Monday was no different, and with Teague out against Detroit he’ll get another opportunity on Wednesday night to do the same.

What might be the most impressive part of all of what the rookie can do may not exactly be the results, but rather that he’s able to sit on the bench, uncertain of any playing time as the team’s 10th man, yet still come in and produced consistently when called upon.

It’s a very difficult task for any player to face uncertainty. Humans are creatures of habit, and NBA players are no different. Players have their specific routines that they don’t like to deviate from, and Thibodeau is no stranger to this as a coach, often playing the same rotations as consistently as possible.

That’s one thing that has made Okogie special so far as a rookie.

“It’s crazy,” Jones said. “To his credit he stays ready. He’s been saying all year no matter when his number gets called, he’s going to be ready to go. He puts the work in every day. His energy is unmatched and that’s something he brings to the table every day. He’s always ready when his name is called and that’s something that you don’t always see. Sometimes you see guys gotta get back into the rhythm or the swing of things out there on the court, because it’s different. Working out or playing 3-on-3 isn’t quite the same as an actual game. To his credit, he doesn’t miss a beat when he’s out there.”

Giving back

The Timberwolves had a pretty cool team event on Tuesday night in Rosedale, Minn. At Target. The team took kids holiday shopping at the store. Every member of the Wolves was accounted for, with each player going around the store with a different child and his or her family members that were also there.

Much of the coaching staff, including Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden were also in attendance for the event.

Awesome event that the Wolves are doing, taking kids holiday shopping at Target. pic.twitter.com/pRu5BDQplb — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) December 19, 2018

The children that were in attendance with the players all recently had a parent deployed in the military overseas.

It was certainly a very cool event to see the members of the franchise help out some families and bring smiles to the faces of some children during the holiday season.