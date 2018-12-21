Teague’s absence could help bring best out of Jones

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without point guard Jeff Teague for the next week to 10 days with a left ankle injury. Teague has already missed a pair of games with the injury over the past week and projects to miss at least five more games.

During Teague’s absence it’s meant that the rotation has had to shift a little bit. Derrick Rose has been inserted into the starting lineup and Josh Okogie has essentially taken Rose’s old bench minutes as well.

Teague’s time off the court will prove interesting for the Wolves as they’ll now not have the option of playing three point guards on a regular basis. During the past two games in which Teague has missed, Rose and backup Tyus Jones haven’t shared the floor a single second. That pairing typically is on the floor together with the second unit.

This means that Jones has the opportunity to be the primary playmaker when he’s on the floor as opposed to sharing the duties with Rose. This unlocks Jones to do what he can do best. While Rose is much more of a threat to score and has a much higher usage rate, it’s tough to get the best out of Jones while they’re both on the floor.

“When Derrick is out there there’s obviously another playmaker, another dynamic scorer,” Jones said. “When he’s not out there it’s a little more on my shoulders to kind of make plays and try to create more offense for others, and make sure where getting quality looks each and every time down the floor.”

With Teague being out, the second unit’s offensive production will fall on the shoulders of Jones. He won’t be the primary scorer, obviously, but it will be his job to ensure that the group gets quality looks at the basket.

In each of the two games that this has been the case, the second unit has still thrived, even without Rose being part of it.

In the win over Sacramento, the bench group opened up the second quarter on a 22-5 run before any substitutions were made. In Wednesday’s loss the second unit wasn’t the problem, as all four bench players finished with a positive rating. It was the starters that couldn’t close the deal for the Wolves.

If these keeps up during this stretch, it will beg the question of whether or not Teague fits in on this team as constructed. There’s no question that he’s a quality basketball player, but there is question of if he makes sense with the rest of this group.

The metrics for Teague look relatively good. He’s averaging 11.6 points and 8.3 assists per game. The eye test says that the flow of the game doesn’t look quite right when he’s running the show, however. There are too many instances of Teague over-dribbling before someone else takes a bad shot at the end of a possession.

The future of that position is also up in the air. Teague has a $19 million player option for next year, Jones will be a restricted free agent, and Rose will hit free agency this summer. The option to trade Teague could present itself in the near future, but what they could get back is unknown currently.

It’s curious to think what Teague will decide to do with his option. He’ll turn 31 years old in June, and likely won’t command that type of money on the open market. Whether or not he decides to pursue a new opportunity with more long-term security could be something to think about.

Not only will Teague’s absence now give the Wolves an opportunity to see Jones’ ability at its best in the present, but it could also give them a glimpse into their future at the position in a time when everything seems rather murky in Minneapolis.