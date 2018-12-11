West Coast Thoughts: On math, Okogie, Rose’s minutes, and Towns’ dominance

The Wolves have gotten off to a disappointing 0-2 start on their four-game west coast road trip with a 116-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Here are our West Coast Thoughts from the game:

The math problem

The Wolves actually had a better shooting percentage on the night than the Warriors. Typically, that’s is a good sign and will net a positive result for the evening, but that wasn’t the case on Monday. While the 45.8 shooting percentage by Minnesota was better than Golden State’s 41.9 percent, the Warriors outscored the Wolves from behind the 3-point line 57-21.

That’s the easiest thing to look at as to why the Wolves lost on Monday. It’s always going to be difficult to win a game in which the opposition connects on 19 3-pointers, but it’s nearly impossible to overcome by making seven 3-pointers in retaliation.

The thing is, the Wolves are currently ranked sixth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, the problem is that they don’t take enough of them. The 28.8 3-pointers attempted per game is 24th in the league. Against the Warriors they only took 25 of them. Both of those numbers could use a boost, especially if they can continue to make them at a high-clip like they have thus far this season.

Josh Okogie getting run

For all the members of the Josh Okogie hive, Monday night was a step in the right direction. For the first time since the trade was made a month ago, Okogie played non-garbage time minutes while the team had a full complement of players. He played the final three minutes of the first half.

It’s not the extended time on the floor many fans are clamoring for, but it could be a step in the right direction. With the roster at full-strength it’s going to be hard for him to crack the rotation, but finding situational spots for him to help out is a wise idea. It made sense against the Warriors as they’re a team that employs larger wing players in Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Shaun Livingston. Those three are a tough matchup for the smaller guards that the Wolves have in Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, and Tyus Jones.

Even if it was incredibly limited, Okogie being on the floor in minutes that matter is a good thing for the Wolves.

Rough Jeff Teague

It was a tough night for Teague. The numbers in the box score look poor, and the eye test certainly backed that up. He spent most of the night in foul trouble, before being disqualified late in the fourth quarter. It just wasn’t a good night from him in any aspect.

The one sequence of Teague that stood out most was in the first quarter when he threw an absolutely awful grenade to Andrew Wiggins. Teague had the ball in his hands on the possession for between 22.5 and 23 seconds before sending the rock to Wiggins for a contested 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire.

Things like this happen far too often with Teague and are inexcusable. He’s not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but these types of possessions need to be eliminated for the Wolves to hit their peak efficiency offensively.

Derrick Rose’s minutes

Rose played well again on Monday night against the Warriors after an off-night in Portland. The issue still can be pressed that he’s playing too many minutes, especially consecutively.

Rose checked in midway through the first quarter against the Warriors, which is his usual rotation spot. The issue with that was that he played the rest of the first half consecutively. That’s 18 straight minutes of on-court time for those keeping track at home. In other words, that’s too much.

This season has been great for Rose. He’s been terrific for the Wolves both on and off the court. He won’t complain about being on the court this long at a time, but there’s no doubt he would be better served to not have to exert that much energy in the first half of a December game.

KAT continuing to dominate

With the other storylines that have surrounded the team over the first few months of the season, it’s worth admitting that enough praise hasn’t been given to Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s been great and was once again against the Warriors. Golden State had no answer for him offensively, and they can just be added to a growing list of teams that cannot stop Towns.

He finished with 31 points on an incredibly efficient 11-of-15 shooting in the loss. If he continues this type of play, he’ll certainly be in contention for an All-NBA honor once again.