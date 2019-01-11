Expanding the rotation could help keep the Wolves healthy down the stretch

The Wolves haven’t used the bench as much as some would like so far this season. Under former head coach Tom Thibodeau that wasn’t a surprise. With Ryan Saunders in charge, that may be one of the things that changes in the immediate future.

Entering Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Wolves have the second fewest number of minutes spent on the court by bench players, ahead of only the Houston Rockets, according to NBA.com/Stats.

Part of this reason is due to injuries. Jeff Teague, Robert Covington, and Derrick Rose all missing extended periods with injuries is partly at fault here. More blame can be placed at Thibodeau’s refusal to play more than nine men on any given night and failing to adjust his rotation when in-game situations dictated it may help.

This meant that despite both Josh Okogie and Anthony Tolliver being deserving of minutes, they were often glued to the bench. Sure, it’s often tough to find minutes deep down the bench for the 10th and 11th guys, but it’s something good coaches can do when the game decides it for them. Thibodeau didn’t, despite cries from his roster to do so.

There were often nights when guys were gassed and playing too many minutes. Everyone’s favorite stat that’s worth repeating is that Derrick Rose has played 38 minutes or more in five games this season. In the game immediately following those five instances he’s either been injured and unable to finish the contest or been inactive completely. So, yeah, the Wolves probably could’ve used a few more bench units in those instances. The reluctance to use Tyus Jones at times was baffling, even a few Jerryd Bayless minutes in certain spots wouldn’t have hurt.

On Thursday at practice, Saunders told reporters that he had been giving strong thought to the idea of using a 10-man rotation once the team was fully healthy again. When Rose returns from injury – he’s expected to on Friday against Dallas – there will be an opportunity to see what a truer 10-man rotation will look like, despite Covington being out still.

The biggest thing that this should eliminate is the marathon shifts that have been employed by the Wolves lately. Some of this is due to necessity, but it’s partly due to Thibodeau’s inability to trust bench players.

Recently Andrew Wiggins has been starting the game and not exiting until around the 8-minute mark of the second quarter. For those scoring at home that’s roughly 16 minutes of on-court time to start the game.

One doesn’t need to be a doctor, scientist, basketball coach, nutritionist, or athletic trainer to know that by the time a player reaches the end of that shift they’re not as effective as they were at the beginning. It takes a super-human to overcome that, and the Wolves don’t have any of those right now.

Eliminating that shift from Wiggins’ job description should be a top priority as far as the rotation goes, but he isn’t the only one that’s had that task throughout the season.

There have been a few instances where Rose has entered the game as the first man off the bench mid-way through the first quarter and then not returned to the bench for the rest of the half. If you’re not a mathematician, that’s 18 straight minutes for 30-year old Derrick Rose to be on the floor. Seems rather avoidable and like it should never happen in 2019.

Eliminating this is as easy as expanding the rotation to 10, or in some cases 11. Tolliver and Okogie are both serviceable NBA players that don’t need to play in excess, but can help to eat minutes at times. Thibodeau’s refusal to do this, and whether or not Saunders prevents it, could end up mattering as the winter turns into spring and the race to the playoffs continues.

The Wolves are in much better shape down the stretch if they have a healthy Rose at their disposal. The best way to do that is to keep his minutes down throughout the regular season. A fresh Rose has been one of the NBA’s biggest bargains this season, without question. No matter how underwhelming Wiggins may be at time, the Wolves will be better suited with him on the floor down the stretch of the season. Yes, he’s been ultra-durable during his career, missing only five games in his entire career, but why risk over-playing him right now? It would make more sense to try and get the most out of him down the stretch, and that may mean a little bit more rest right now.

Saunders also should look to avoid overplaying the starters in blowouts. In Thibodeau’s last game as coach against the Lakers the Wolves held a 27-point lead over Los Angeles. With less than five minutes remaining in the game and that mammoth lead in-tact, Towns, Teague, and Taj Gibson were all on the floor. It made no sense to keep those guys on the court when the outcome was clearly decided.

It may sound outrageous, but Saunders simply not doing mindless things like that will be a step in the right direction.

If the Wolves can find a way to climb into the playoff picture in the Western Conference, he could be a reason as to why they make the postseason. Keeping him healthy is a priority.

It’s not crazy to think that the best way to do that is to utilize other bench players more often than Thibodeau did. There’s a reason to believe that if the starters are playing a few minutes less consecutively, the team will be better off for it.