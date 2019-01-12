Last Shots: On KAT’s dominance, Deng’s appearance, Saunders’ new rule, and granting a wish

MINNEAPOLIS – Thirty-three quick thoughts for the 33 points that the Wolves scored in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns continues to get better and better. He’s at the point now where the only way to stop him is to get him in foul trouble. If that doesn’t work, good luck.

2. Saturday night was yet another instance of Towns’ dominance, and it may have arguably been his best performance yet. He finished the win over New Orleans with 27 points, 27 rebounds, and four blocks. Oh, by the way, he did it against Anthony Davis, a perennial MVP candidate and top-10 player in the world. Towns was absolutely masterful in this matchup. Sure, Davis finished with 30 points, but there was no question who had the better game.

3. “Twenty-seven rebounds means you’re really playing to win,” interim head coach Ryan Saunders said. “And you’re playing meaningful possessions where you understand that this was a win that we needed against a team that we’re going to be fighting with for playoff positioning. For Karl to say that and then to come out and do it, that’s a big testament to him.”

4. Over his last nine games, Towns is averaging 28.3 points and 16.2 rebounds per game. Those are MVP-level numbers for the big man. He’s currently playing the best basketball of his career

5. The 27 rebounds are the NBA’s highest rebounding total this season. That might not even be doing justice to how good Towns was. He brought it in every facet of the game Saturday. That included staying out of foul trouble, his only worthwhile opponent lately.

6. For as impressive as his rebounding and scoring was on Saturday night, he flipped the game late in the fourth quarter with a big 3-pointer to give the Wolves a 106-103 lead that they would not relinquish. After that he squared off with Davis on the other end and blocked his shot. Davis then later had an opportunity to tie the game with a 3-pointer with 1:37 left in regulation, but Towns blocked that too.

8. What the Wolves are seeing is Towns ascend up the ranks of the NBA. He’s not currently a better basketball player than Davis, but on Saturday night he certainly was. If Towns keeps this up, he’ll reach the same level that Davis currently is at. He’s got the talent, he just needs to put it together on a consistent basis. Lately he’s shown that he can do just that.

9. While Towns’ dominance late clinched the game for the Wolves, one of the more remarkable moments of the season happened with 8:06 remaining in the second quarter with the Wolves trailing by one.

10. Luol Deng checked in.

11. Deng hasn’t played much, appearing in just four games on the season prior to Saturday, with 32 minutes total. At this point in his career he’s viewed of more as a locker room presence than an impact player. He’s often vocal in timeouts and has been an excellent professional in every sense of the word.

12. On Saturday night, he made an impact.

13. Deng finished the night as a game-high plus-12 in 4:30 on the court. He scored five points, making both shots that he attempted, and really gave the Wolves solid minutes that they certainly didn’t enter the night expecting to need.

14. “I’m not sure how hard it is for a guy like Lu, because Lu is a professional,” Saunders said of Deng’s impact on short notice. “I just like to think that that’s what he does.”

15. Deng knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner that pushed the Wolves’ lead up to 11 and prompted a timeout from New Orleans.

16. https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1084269780780093440

17. Saunders was the first to greet him near half court, and the rest of the bench wasn’t too far behind. It was a great moment for a guy that’s been working hard behind the scenes despite not getting on the floor when the lights shine the brightest.

18. “Professional sports, obviously, you have to win, you want to win,” Saunders said. “But there’s small moments throughout games or practices, or whatever, team outings, that you really feel the connection and you feel good about people, in terms of people who work hard. Just for the team to share that with Lu is a special thing.”

19. The question that needed to be asked, and was following the game was ‘Why Luol? Why now?’

20. “Sometimes it’s a gut, our assistants also encouraged it,” Saunders said. One of our assistants, Larry Greer actually suggested it. As soon as he suggested it, my gut just said ‘yeah.’ Everybody else in terms of staff-wise was really on-board with it because we’ve seen Lu work.”

21. That decision was the first real out-of-the-box move that Saunders has made in his very brief time at the helm for the Wolves. It couldn’t have worked any better for them.

22. “That was probably one of the biggest moments of the game, when Luol comes in and brings that spark,” Towns said. “The game was going a little topsy turvy, they had the momentum and he comes in and makes two humongous plays that put us in the position where we felt that we brought the momentum back to our side and gave us a lot of confidence.”

23. Another decision that seems to have been made for the Wolves was to modernize the offense a little bit. They’re going to start launching threes at a higher rate. Saunders mentioned that during a scrimmage this week in practice, he made long-range 2-pointers worth negative points.

24. Yes, if a player connected on a 2-pointer near the 3-point line, points were deducted from his team.

25. That’s done in an effort to train the players that those shots typically are not good ones. On Saturday night they attempted 39 3-pointers, their fifth-highest mark of the season. They’re not going to be bombs-away from deep in the same sense that the Houston Rockets are, but they’re going to be more in line with thinking of other NBA teams.

26. Towns, Josh Okogie, and Andrew Wiggins both attempted eight 3-pointers in the win. They shot 6-of-24 from deep combined, which isn’t great. But with that said, the threat of them shooting those shots will open up things in more ways offensively. Furthermore, if Okogie is substituted for Robert Covington when he returns from a bone bruise, the Wolves are in a much better spot.

27. As for Okogie, the rough shooting night from deep was about the only thing he didn’t do well on Saturday. He was 1-of-8 from behind the arc, but made five of the six shots that he took from inside the arc. He finished with 17 points and continued to show glimpses of what the Wolves hope he can turn into.

28. After the career night for Towns he took time out of his day to meet with Isaac Zude as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Zude and his family live in Davenport, Iowa, and suffers from leukemia.

29. Following the game, the Zude family met with Towns in a room across the hall from Minnesota’s locker room and chatted. Towns later gifted Zude with 13 Minnesota Timberwolves jerseys. Zude received one of each of the Wolves’ uniforms with Towns’ name adorning the back, as well as a second of each with his own name on the back.

30. On top of that, Towns signed his game-worn uniform from this night and gifted it to Zude. He also received a customized pair of Nike Hyperdunk X shoes, with the art done by the same artist that stylizes Towns’ footwear, Kickstradomis.

31. Zude and his family also happen to be fans of the Kentucky Wildcats, where Towns spent his one collegiate season. Because of that Towns went above and beyond. With the Pelicans’ Davis also being one of the more famous Wildcats in the NBA, Towns said that he spoke with him prior to the game and that Davis was going to be signing his jersey for Zude. Finally, one more jersey would be coming with Zude’s last name, this one would be from Lexington after Towns told the family he called Kentucky’s coach John Calipari about the situation.

32. It was refreshing to see Towns be this giving, especially after one of the best nights of his career. Things like this remind others that life can be bigger than basketball. Just as Towns told Zude during their meeting, it’s important to “live in the moment.”

33. The Wolves return to action on Tuesday night in Philadelphia against Jimmy Butler and the 76ers. Talk to you then.