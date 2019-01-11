Last Shots: On Luka Mania, Rose’s return, Towns being nearly unstoppable, and Okogie’s shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-six quick thoughts for the 26 points scored by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of their 119-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

1. Ryan Saunders made his home debut as interim coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Dallas’ Lukc Dončić spoiled the night.

2. Simply put, Dončić showed the Wolves, and the rest of the NBA, why he’s the runaway NBA Rookie of the Year, a current All-Star candidate, and a future league MVP. He does things that typical 19-year-olds dream of on the basketball court. Even if it meant ruining a homecoming for Saunders.

3. “There’s no way around it, the stuff he does is unbelievably impressive,” Saunders said of Dončić prior to the loss. “I think the confidence that he has through ups and downs, too. Doesn’t look like a rookie. Just his shot making ability is always something that you’ve gotta key in on.”

4. The Wolves didn’t have an answer for him on Friday night. That’s no shame, as much of the league hasn’t been able to figure him out, either. There realistically might be a day Dončić is regarded as the top player in the world, and Minnesota fans will be able to say “I remember when…”

5. The Wolves didn’t help themselves out early as they trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half. A hole like that one is obviously tough to dig out of. It’s even more difficult to battle back from that and then finish the game off. Credit to the Wolves for getting back and even taking the lead down the stretch, but they didn’t have enough.

6. After Dončić buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22.9 remaining in regulation to put the Mavs ahead 117-115, the Wolves called timeout to settle themselves and draw something up.

7. The result was not one, but two open looks from 3-point range that would have given the Wolves the lead back late. The problem was that neither Derrick Rose nor Dario Šarić pulled the trigger on them. The result of the possession was a turnover credited to Rose after a pass to Karl-Anthony Towns went awry.

8. The video cuts it off, but before Šarić swung the ball to Rose he was more than open enough to take that shot. He finished the night with no points on 0-of-5 shooting and a team-worst minus-18 in nearly 19 minutes on the court. He may be lacking confidence right now as he seems to be buried in a shooting slump. Maybe it’s understandable that he swung the ball to Rose in that situation.

9.

10. Rose, however, shouldn’t have passed on that open look. He finished 3-of-5 from deep on Friday – the last attempt being thrown up at the buzzer – and is among the league leaders in 3-point percentage. That’s a shot he’s hit with consistency throughout the entire season, and one the Wolves needed him to take.

11.

12. The open look was right on the border of Rose’s best area on the floor, too. Which may make it all the more difficult to swallow that he didn’t take the shot in crunch time.

13. “It just came so quick,” Rose said of the possession. “I think I would’ve did the same thing that I did.”

14. Despite that decision late, Rose had a solid game on the court. He seemed to actually be the best answer the Wolves had defensively for Dončić at that end of the floor, and looked like he has all season offensively.

15. It was Rose’s first game back from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the last six games. His minutes were down from where they had been much of the season (27 minutes) and he seemed to play shorter stints on the court as opposed to marathon shifts that he would take under former coach Tom Thibodeau.

16. That could be a way to get the most out of Rose – and other players – by keeping gas in the tank for the end of the game.

17. “I think so,” Rose said when asked if shorter stints on the court would be easier on his body. “Talking to Ryan and talking to [the athletic training staff], getting everybody on the same page as far as minutes. Whenever they need me, put me in. But if not, there’s nothing wrong with resting.”

18. Towns is one player that got a bit more of a rest on Friday night. After he turned his ankle and walked it off back to the locker room in the first half, Saunders said he tried to give him a bit of an extended rest in the second half.

19. Despite the bum wheel, Towns was a force down the stretch that the Mavs didn’t have much of an answer for. He finished with a game-high 30 points and 11 rebounds. Towns was once again a force on the offensive end, the issue just remains keeping him out of foul trouble.

20. In Tuesday night’s win over Oklahoma City he only played 24 minutes – 12 of them coming in the fourth quarter – because foul trouble had him glued to the bench. On Friday night he finished with five fouls, again. If that issue can be solved, the rest of the league will be in even deeper trouble when Towns shows up.

21. While Andrew Wiggins showed up big in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, he didn’t have the same results on Friday night. Despite not having overwhelming success, it wasn’t necessarily a bad game from Wiggins. He seemed relatively engaged on the floor and was taking mostly good shots.

22. The issue for Wiggins – and many of the Wolves in the first half – was that the shots just weren’t falling. He started off 4-of-12 in the first half, and the team shot 36.4 percent in total. There were several good shots that just rimmed out. The NBA’s truly a make or miss league, and the Wolves just had too many misses early on to overcome.

23. One of the bigger bright spots offensively against Dallas was the shooting of Josh Okogie. Against Oklahoma City he struggled – to the point the Thunder essentially elected to not guard him in the fourth quarter – before hitting a big shot late. But Friday night he was terrific.

24. Okogie finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 4-of-6 from behind the arc. This type of performance from Okogie shows the type of player the Wolves are hoping he turns into. As it’s been said here before the best way to describe Okogie is that “he just does things.” He’s a rookie, and rookies are going to typically be up and down.

25. Well, as the Wolves learned Friday night, except for Luka Dončić.

26. The Wolves get back in action on Saturday night at home against Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. Talk to you then.