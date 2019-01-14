Moore on Monday: Three Thibodeau-to-Saunders Adjustments From the First Three Games

Over the weekend at Target Center, the vibe off-the-court certainly had changed. Drake was blaring, the word “Flip” could be heard in every other conversation, and people cheered after the coach was introduced. That was different. But what would happen on-the-floor remained a mystery. Here are three distinctions I noticed:

An Acknowledgement of the (Thin) Logic of Thibodeau’s Rotations and then Adjusting Them

For Tom Thibodeau, playing his starters seemingly excessive minutes wasn’t about abuse, believe it or not. In fact, and in his mind, it was about improving his team’s chances of winning. The more you play your best players, the more you win. Right?

“You look around the league at best players — the Hardens, the (LeBron) Jameses — they play,” Thibodeau spewed in early-December of last season when asked about the minute crunch that had shrunk his rotation down to as few as seven players (after Nemanja Bjelica got hurt). The flaw in Thibodeau’s logic wasn’t that superstars play heavy minutes. He was right about that — nice. The issue was he was treating the entire starting lineup (save Taj Gibson) as if they were MVP-caliber players, like Harden and LeBron.

This misidentification of stars folded over into this season when non-superstars Andrew Wiggins and Derrick Rose were consistently being handed unreasonable workloads — namely marathon shifts that would span two quarters in length. It became normal to see Wiggins or Rose play 16-plus consecutive minutes. And well, that’s not normal — even for Harden and LeBron.

Here’s the rub, though: Wiggins and Rose were (and still are) extremely valuable given the construct of this roster. This is true for two key (offensive) reasons:

The value of multiple pick-and-roll weapons

Rose played his marathon shift because it was extremely important — and this isn’t a bad idea — to have multiple players on the floor who could run a pick-and-roll. Having the opportunity to run a ball-screen action with Jeff Teague on one side of the floor and then, if it doesn’t work, possessing the ability to skip it and run another ball-screen action with Derrick Rose (or Tyus Jones) was (and will remain) a real weapon for this team.

The issue was only having three players who could instigate the pick-and-roll — Teague, Rose and Jones. Because of this, and the advantage it brought, Thibodeau felt the opportunity cost of extending Rose’s run was an advantage.

The need for scoring

Where the explanation for Rose’s extended run is more found in that minutia of the pick-and-roll, Thibodeau explained Wiggins’ marathon shifts more simply: “we need his scoring,” he said. And that wasn’t wrong, either.

With Teague injured, in addition to Robert Covington, the Wolves offense was lacking offensive weapons, specifically of the creation phylum. The team’s hand was forced to rely on Wiggins as a creator because, really, the only real offensive weapons on the team — in terms of isolators — were Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. This is why Wiggins’ marathon shift extended the duration of Towns’ first rest of the half.

***

Fast forward to Saunders’ first games at the helm and these two issues, again, presented themselves to varying degrees. It was clear Saunders did not want to stick with the marathons, but the need still presented itself. For example, Saunders begrudgingly stayed with Wiggins beyond the first quarter of his first game as chief decision-maker. However, he did grab Josh Okogie almost immediately after the second quarter started so as to get Wiggins at the first dead ball. The scoring was needed and had Saunders not stuck with Wiggins for 38 minutes that night, he wouldn’t have scored 40 and the result easily could have changed.

The downside of this reticence to play Wiggins extended minutes also presented itself over the weekend. In Saturday’s game (against the Pelicans), Wiggins was limited to only the full first quarter as Okogie subbed in for him to begin the second quarter. The offense became void of creators from the wing after the substitution. Okogie was flanked by the equally dribbling-challenged Anthony Tolliver and the offense stagnated while New Orleans aptly proceeded to show a double on Towns in the post, frequently with Okogie’s defender (No. 21, Darius Miller).

It should be noted that much of this can be solved in games Derrick Rose plays. Rose sat out that game for precautionary rest so as to be free of any general soreness when the team plays their next game in Philadelphia. Having Rose does provide the second-unit offense with a much-needed creator during Wiggins’ absences.

Rose’s presence (or lack thereof) also brings up the multiple pick-and-roll weapons talking point. The only game Saunders has coached that Rose has been healthy for was Friday against Dallas. Meaning, in that game, the Wolves had their preferred triumvirate of lead guards. Here, it was interesting to see how Saunders adapted in comparison to Thibodeau’s typical stylus.

Instead of a marathon shift for Rose spanning the entirety of the second quarter, the solution in Saunders’ eyes was swifter and more frequent substitutions. Rose was lifted off the bench not five minutes into the game and inserted at the next subsequent dead ball, the 6:30 mark — earlier than his traditional 5:00 mark under Thibodeau. While the players on the floor changed nine times(!) through Saunders’ substitutions, Rose’s first half stint was limited to a more reasonable 10 minutes.

One of the adjustments that occurred was specifically addressed the problem of not having multiple pick-and-roll instigators. Saunders finessed the rotation in a way that Thibodeau long resisted by playing Jones and Teague together. After sharing the floor for a whopping four minutes while Thibodeau was at the helm, Jones and Teague have shared the floor in all three of the Saunders-led games.

There will continue to be an adjustment period when it comes to these maneuverings by Saunders but if he can toe the fine line of keeping scorers on the floor along with multiple pick-and-roll initiators while also providing necessary rest, the logic stands that this will be an optimal utilization of the rotation. We don’t know that yet, though. All that is known is that the rotation is different.

Immensely different Timberwolves rotation under Ryan Saunders: Rose for Okogie — 4.5 mins in

Saric for Gibson — 6.5 mins in

Okogie (back in!) for Wiggins — 8.5 mins in

Jones for Teague — 9 mins in

Dieng for KAT — 9 mins in

Wiggins for Okogie (foul trouble) — 11.5 mins in — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 12, 2019

Communication — Like, Coach-to-Player

Now, this adjustment does not fall in the more traditional “Xs and Os” or “game theory” categorization of coaching strategy in the way something like rotations or shot selection would, but it was still a noticeable difference, and thus an adjustment. This, like the rotation tweaks, had its strengths and weaknesses. Four times, by my count, Saunders walked down to the second-to-last seat of the bench — Taj Gibson’s throne — to confer with the veteran about boosting or adjusting his minutes.

First, there was Friday night where Dario Saric was struggling immensely in the first half (0-for-4 from the field and a team-worst minus-17 in nine minutes played). Saunders turned his back on an offensive possession to ask Taj, “you good?” It was an inquiry to see if the increasingly creaky 33-year-old could muster what would become a 15-plus minute workload. Gibson obliged, as the Wolves stemmed the Dallas rush 18-to-17 to close the quarter.

Second, there was Saturday night where Saric picked up three quick fouls in just over three minutes of play. This led to a heftier request, given that this was the second night of a back-to-back. Saunders, this time, walked all the way to Gibson, crouched and said, “Dario’s got 3.” Again, Gibson obliged and got up, three minutes and 22 seconds after sitting down.

Third, and related to number two, Saunders reached deep in his bag — upon the suggestion of recently promoted to front-of-the-bench assistant Larry Greer — for Luol Deng. There was no way Gibson could have mustered 21 first half minutes without expiring so he said to Gibson, “get two minutes.” Gibson didn’t put on his warmup, as he traditionally does for his extended bench respites, and Deng took the floor. Because Deng was stringing together a productive run (five points in five minutes), Gibson’s stead on the bench was increased.

Fourth and finally, there was the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Pelicans where Gibson was pulled off the bench to close the game. As Gibson walked to the scorer’s table, Saric promptly hit a 3. Gibson looked at Saunders and waved, signaling leave him in. Saunders mouthed, “OK.”

The communication, however, wasn’t perfect with all the TimberBulls. Twice in Friday night’s game Derrick Rose was in the bathroom or headed to the tunnel when Saunders wanted to insert the combo-guard. *Editor’s note — The men’s bathroom in the tunnel of Target Center is far closer than the Wolves’ locker room, which would explain as to why Rose was there and not the locker room for his bathroom break. With that said, 1500 ESPN does not condone taking photos of others while in restrooms*

“When you gotta go, you gotta go” -Derrick Rose pic.twitter.com/R9qzxASq4r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 12, 2019

Rose altogether missed one shift and the second time he was run down by Anthony Tolliver who grabbed him in the tunnel only to be a few seconds too late. Play had begun and Rose was forced to wait until for another break in the action. Safe to say Rose had become pretty accustomed to his regimented rotations under Thibodeau.

Pick-and-Roll Breakdowns, They’re Baaaack

A big reason the Wolves defense elevated to ninth in the league after the Jimmy Butler trade came from massive improvements in defending the oppositions pick-and-roll. The Mavs absolutely decimated the Wolves back line through excessively running ball-screen actions with Luka Doncic and J.J. Barea. The consistency of ineptitude marks a clear stain on Saunders through his inability to adjust midstream.

Specifically against Barea, a player who if he knows how the action is being defended will triumph, it was an oversight to run the same defensive counter over-and-over. Barea knew the Wolves big man in the action (Towns or Gorgui Dieng) would drop against any Dwight Powell ball-screen so Barea went to work.

With the drop-off, if the big collapsed:

Or the pull-up if the big remained in a retreat:

After the game, Saunders said, “our weak side wasn’t pulling in right to bump the roller,” when explaining the dysfunction. True, Saric has to be there on the first play, but still, this is an instance where an adjustment was needed. Thibodeau became increasingly willing to “blitz” pick-and-rolls defensively, amidst a variety of diversifications — which was, low-key, the best adjustment he made over his tenure, hence the defensive numbers uptick. Granted, much of Thibodeau’s success was found with Covington in the games and Covington’s presence could have made a difference against Dallas, Barea and certainly Doncic — who, holy crap, is amazing.

***

Overall, two-for-three on adjustments working seems fair and fitting given that is Saunders’ win-ratio since taking over. The fourth adjustment — and one that will certainly receive its proper vetting against Butler and Joel Embiid on Tuesday night — comes in shot selection, as Danny Cunningham wrote about this morning. It’s a safe assumption that Saunders will place his mark there, given the assumption he has inherited some of his father’s infatuation with the offensive end of the floor. But that will require a larger sample to parse through before drawing any real proclamations.

For now, it’s safe to say things have changed; adjusted, if you will. The young Saunders has begun to tip his hand a bit in just three games. And that hand, well, it looks a lot more like a 32-year-old’s.