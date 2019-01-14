Practice habits could change shot selection for Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s no secret that the Wolves didn’t have the most revolutionized offense in the NBA under former coach Tom Thibodeau. There were far too many wasted possessions, mid-range jump shots, and hesitation to shoot 3-pointers. Change may be on the way.

With Ryan Saunders now at the helm there’s reason to believe that a more modern offense will be on the floor for the Wolves. Prior to the win over New Orleans on Saturday night, Saunders mentioned a new drill that he implemented during one of the team’s practices this week.

Ill-advised long 2-point jump shots were worth negative points on the scoreboard.

Yes, you read that correctly. Saunders made it so those types of shots wouldn’t just hurt the team by being inefficient, but by actually taking points off of the scoreboard.

It may take some time, but that type of thinking should help to train players to not only avoid those shots, but take more 3-pointers as well. Don’t take this as the Wolves are going to turn into the next iteration of the Houston Rockets, but it’s a start.

In Saturday night’s game the Wolves attempted only three shots between 20 feet away from the basket and the 3-point line. All three of them were taken by Andrew Wiggins (unsurprising), but the first two were essentially taken to prevent a 24-second violation from occurring. The only one that was a bad shot was the last one.

Wiggins has been the biggest culprit of violating this throughout his career. He’s routinely fallen in love with mid-range jumpers that could easily be worth an extra point by taking one step back. It’s something that teams across the league have attempted to eliminate. Now 3-point frequency is up and this type of shot is rarely taken.

The Wolves currently take the seventh most 2-pointers in the NBA, with 17.3 attempts per game being classified as mid-range per NBA.com. That mid-range number ranks as the seventh most attempts per game in the NBA. That alone is an issue, but it can be absolved if those shots are made consistently.

The Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Indiana Pacers are three teams with better records that the Wolves that actually take more mid-range jumpers per game. Those three squads also make up half of the top six in terms of field goal percentage in that area. That means for those teams the mid-range jumpers aren’t nearly as big of a problem.

The issue for the Wolves isn’t that they take as many mid-range jump shots as they do, it’s that they don’t make nearly enough of them to justify it. The Wolves rank 26th (!!) in mid-range field goal percentage for the season. Of the four teams with worse percentages from mid-range, only the Chicago Bulls shoot a high volume of them. Miami, Atlanta, and Milwaukee also are in the basement in terms of percentage, but are all near the basement in terms of attempts.

“It’s different, you know, switching it up,” Tyus Jones said of the rules in the scrimmage. “It’s good. Whenever you’re doing new things it’s good. We’re going with it, making the most of it. Yeah, it’s definitely different, but it’s a good thing.”

Against the Pelicans, aside from only attempting three shots between 20 feet and the 3-point arc, the Wolves also hoisted 39 3-pointers. That’s the fifth highest total of the season, and only the fifth time since Thibodeau took over the team in 2016.

As things stand right now the Wolves are 24th in 3-point frequency, with 31.5 percent of shots coming from deep, it’s very plausible to think that number may rising.

Digging deeper into the game against New Orleans, it’s interesting to see where the threes came from. Of the 39 3-pointers attempted, Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Okogie attempted 24 of them. Okogie and Wiggins didn’t shoot particularly well from deep, as they combined to go 3-of-16 from outside.

That’s not the most desirable number, but it’s fair to fantasize about Robert Covington hoisting a large number of those shots when he returns from a knee injury. He’s a better 3-point shooter than either of those two and will likely receive a large portion of the minutes Okogie has been seeing. Okogie is a player that’s certainly shown potential in his rookie season, but his 25.8 percent clip from deep isn’t great. Giving those shots to Covington elevates Minnesota’s offense significantly.

The Wolves haven’t been a team that chooses to live or die by the three, but there’s no questioning that they’re a more successful team when they make more of them (duh). When the Wolves hit 11 or more 3-pointers they’re 12-6 this season. On nights when they hit more 3-pointers than the opponent they’re 7-2.

It doesn’t need a bombardment from deep, or a complete elimination or the mid-range jumper, but changing the shot selection is beginning to fight the good fight mathematically, which certainly can help the team in the win column.