Report: Wolves fire Thibodeau

According to The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau.

President and coach Tom Thibodeau has been fired by Minnesota. https://t.co/BCmeVWZ0h1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2019

Thibodeau was let go following Sunday’s 108-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will be filling in on an interim basis for the Wolves with general manager Scott Layden continuing in his current role.

ESPN later reported the firing of Thibodeau as well as interest in former member of the Wolves Fred Hoiberg for the opening. Hoiberg was recently fired by the Chicago Bulls and was in Minnesota as a player from 2003-05.

Fred Hoiberg is a serious consideration of Minnesota owner Glen Taylor to become either the GM or head coach in the future, league sources tell ESPN. Hoiberg was an assistant GM in Minnesota prior to Iowa State. Scott Layden remains GM now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2019

Thibodeau finishes with a record of 97-107 in his two-plus seasons in Minnesota.