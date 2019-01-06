LISTEN NOW

Report: Wolves fire Thibodeau

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham January 6, 2019 6:21 pm

According to The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau was let go following Sunday’s 108-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will be filling in on an interim basis for the Wolves with general manager Scott Layden continuing in his current role.

ESPN later reported the firing of Thibodeau as well as interest in former member of the Wolves Fred Hoiberg for the opening. Hoiberg was recently fired by the Chicago Bulls and was in Minnesota as a player from 2003-05.

Thibodeau finishes with a record of 97-107 in his two-plus seasons in Minnesota.

