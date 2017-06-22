LISTEN NOW
Wolves Video
VIDEO: Manny Hill and Derek James react to the Jimmy Butler trade
By
1500 ESPN
June 22, 2017 8:20 pm
Topics:
1500ESPN
basketball
Derek James
draft night
free agents
Jimmy Butler
Manny Hill
NBA
NBA Draft
Timberwolves
Trade
Wolves
Wolves
Wolves Video
Instant Reaction: The Jimmy Butler Trade
VIDEO: Manny Hill and Derek James react to the Jimmy Butler trade
Reports: Timberwolves acquire Butler from Bulls for LaVine, Dunn and seventh pick
Position by position: What we know about the 2017 Vikings after OTAs and Minicamp
Hector Santiago says he wanted to come off DL earlier, but Twins wanted to be cautious
Instant Reaction: The Jimmy Butler Trade
Reports: Timberwolves acquire Butler from Bulls for LaVine, Dunn and seventh pick
Wild reportedly shopping defenseman Marco Scandella
Report: Wolves have shown interest in getting Paul George or Jimmy Butler
Why are the Twins so much worse when they play at home?
Wolves Video