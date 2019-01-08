Future of the Timberwolves post-Thibs

The Wolves have nowhere to go but up after the Thibs era.
FIND US HERE:
http://www.1500ESPN.com
Tweets by 1500ESPN
http://www.Instagram.com/1500ESPN
http://www.Facebook.com/1500ESPN
Like the REALISTIC RANDY Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealisticRandy/
Follow REALISTIC RANDY on Twitter: https://twitter.com/realistic_randy
Follow REALISTIC RANDY on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realistic__…
About Realistic Randy & the Mediokr At Best Podcast:
The MAB Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Realistic Randy covering the Minnesota Vikings & Timberwolves. There are no scripts and no manufactured hot takes. Just telling it like it is.
Music Intro: Pentagram by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/