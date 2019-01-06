The Wolves have fired Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau has been fired. What’s next for the Wolves?@mannyhill84 @RealDCunningham @DaneMooreNBA are live! https://t.co/0INLnuYXpP
Manny Hill, Danny Cunningham & Dane Moore discuss the news that Tom Thibodeau has been fired by the Wolves and discuss what this means for the team going forward. Is this an opportunity for Ryan Saunders as he takes over as interim head coach? Also, what does this mean for Scott Layden’s future? The guys also take calls from listeners.